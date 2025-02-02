Its finally here…

The highly anticipated Swingers Dubai is ready to open its doors to budding (crazy) golfers and has officially announced that from February 7, it will be open to the public.

Swingers is a globally celebrated and adored immersive crazy golf experience with experiences in London, Vegas, New York and WashingtonDC, and for the last few months it has been preparing to open its Dubai branch on Bluewaters Island, at the foot of Ain Dubai, the first one in the Middle East.

Swingers was founded in London in 2014 and has brought a new meaning to the term crazy golf, transforming it into a fun, high-energy social experience for over 21s. Its now expanding into the middle east in partnership with Rise Hospitality, who also are bringing popular craft beer bar Brewdog to Bluewaters in 2025.

Swingers Dubai is spread over an impressive 22,000 square feet and two floor. It boasts three crazy golf courses, with different vibes in each. Check out the Hot Air Balloon, the Waterwheel and the Clocktower courses each with fun moving obstacles, and stunning decor and friendly competition.

For food and drink, there’s gourmet street food with a menu including epic burgers from London institution Patty&Bun, delicious tacos from Burro Blanco and classic pizzas from Mateo’s Pizzeria. If you strike up a thirst while making your way around the course, sip on craft tipples like the Frozen Watermelon Margarita and Swinging Punch from the extensive cocktail menu.

There’s also an exclusive Swingers speakeasy, the first one for the brand. This luxurious, hidden space offers an exclusive vibe for late-night gatherings or private hires with signature cocktails and luxe entertainment.

At What’s On, we had the privilege of being some of the first people to play a round on the courses and apart from arguing over missed puts, we’re blown away by the attention to detail. From the caddies, to the scorecards, nothing was overlooked.

The prices are Dhs80 per person for a round crazy golf, there are also packages including golf, food and cocktails starting from Dhs180 per person.

Also if you get a hole in one, you get a free drink…

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, starting from Dhs80 @swingers_uae