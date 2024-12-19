If you’re hoppy and you know it…

Raise your glasses, Dubai… BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in early 2025.

The first BrewDog bar, opening this year, will be located on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, and replaces The London Project on the island’s waterfront.

The sprawling two-floor space will feature two large bars as its centrepiece, with the largest selection of BrewDog beers (unsurprisingly) located inside. Alfresco drinking and dining will be done on three spacious terraces, and there’s even a dedicated workspace, so you can fuel up on the food, then reward yourself with a beer or two once the workday is out of the way.

As well as drinking and dining spaces, there will be lots of entertainment options at BrewDog Dubai, with duckpin bowling, augmented darts and live music to keep the fun flowing.

Known for its exceptional quality beers—including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV—BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding, creative beer names such as Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane. The Dubai iteration will have no less than 16 taps, featuring BrewDog favourites like Punk IPA, Lost Larger and Wingman. But there will be plenty for non beer drinkers too, with BrewDog Distilling’s spirits and Wonderland cocktails served alongside a curated wine list.

As well as over 100 bars worldwide, the cult brand also has three craft beer hotels: DogHouse Manchester, DogHouse Edinburgh, and Aberdeen Kennels, five international breweries–from Australia to Ohio–, and five outposts with on-site brewing tanks (microbrewery).

While BrewDog Bluewaters will not have a microbrewery on-site, we’re excited to see what unique plans they have in store for the city over the next few years.

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening early 2025. @brewdogofficial

Images: Provided