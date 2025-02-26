In alignment with The Year of Community...

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council, Dubai has approved flexible working hours and a remote work policy for Dubai government employees over Ramadan.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) stated that the policy aligns with the Year of Community – where there is a commitment to fostering an optimal work environment while promoting community values.

What is the Year of Community?

Every year, UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declares ‘The Year of’ at the start of the year. For the past two years, Sheikh Mohamed prioritized sustainability, but 2025 was declared by Sheikh Mohamed to be the Year of Community.

Adding to the announcement, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President, and Prime Minister, reflecting the UAE President’s sentiments, stated, “The declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Community” highlights our priorities for the future: strengthening social bonds and fostering unity across society. The foundation of our nation’s strength lies in a united community, where individuals are connected and care is extended to each other. A strong community thrives on fortified families and lays the groundwork for a brighter future for generations to come.”

With this in mind, the policy grants Dubai government employees up to three flexible working hours, provided they complete 5.5 hours from Monday to Thursday and three hours on Friday.

Additionally, employees are permitted to work remotely for up to two days a week based on job requirements, work conditions, and the nature of their responsibilities.

The policy added that employees should coordinate with their managers to ensure there is no disruption to daily tasks in the interest of public service.

What about the private sector? The DGHR encourages the private sector to adopt similar measures during the Holy Month of Ramadan.