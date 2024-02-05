There is no Planet B…

Last year in January 2023, UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared that 2023 would be the ‘Year of Sustainability’. It’s an important topic and one that Sheikh Mohamed has prioritized by declaring that 2024 will also be the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

The announcement was made on National Environment Day by Sheikh Mohamed on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

On the occasion of National Environment Day, we announce that the Year of Sustainability is extended into 2024, reflecting our ongoing collective commitment to protect and preserve the environment for the benefit of future generations. Building on the UAE Consensus achieved at… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 4, 2024

The posts stated ‘The Year of Sustainability is extended into 2024, reflecting our ongoing collective commitment to protect and preserve the environment for the benefit of future generations. Building on the UAE Consensus achieved at COP28, we will continue to work hand in hand with the global community to pursue a more sustainable future for all.’

Throughout 2023, the Year of Sustainability, several initiatives raised awareness and encouraged behaviour changes in a bid to make sustainability a priority. This year, everyone is once again invited to join in on the collective effort to adopt sustainable practices through community-driven initiatives and activities.

The year-long activations will be overseen by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and HH Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Going green

In January 2024, Dubai Tourism awarded 70 hotels across the city for their green sustainable ways. All hotels had to fulfil 19 sustainability requirements including employee training, energy management plans, food purchasing management and much more. The 70 hotels will have to keep up their sustainable ways to win the reward again next year. The awards will also entice other hotels to go green.

Further initiatives and activities will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)