Get in girl, we’re going to the movies for ladies’ night…

If you’re looking for a ladies’ night with a twist, then look no further. Roxy Cinemas is reviving their Ladies’ Night offering starting this month, and they’re kicking things off with a girl gang classic on Tuesday, February 18.

Bridget Jones, who is all of us, is back on the screen in Bridget Jones: Mad About That Boy, a new chapter of her life navigating motherhood and romance as a widow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures UK (@universalpicturesuk)

You might also like 10 gorgeous flower delivery services to try in Dubai



This is a special monthly offering, taking place once a month of a Tuesday, every month at Roxy’s Platinum Lounge at The Beach, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall. All you have to do gather the gang and settle in by 8pm to enjoy the movie.

It’s a complete experience, and the movie is just the start. The screening would also include a complimentary gift bag from Roxy Cinemas’ official wellness partner Rituals, and you can sip on unlimited mocktails in Roxy Cinemas’ exclusive VIP Lounge, before the movie begins. When the movie starts, recline your seat bag and get cosy with a blanket.

As for snacks, Roxy has the whole shebang. You can indulge in the curated menu featuring both vegetarian dishes such as baked mac & cheese, penne pasta, and non-vegetarian options from pan-Seared salmon to classic burgers and more. It can be ordered before the movie starts.

Tickets are priced at Dhs189 per person and can be booked here

Roxy Cinemas,Platinum Lounge at The Beach, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall, Tues, Feb 18, Dhs189, @theroxycinemas

Images: Supplied