It’s the month of love – February is here, and Cinema Akil, everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching, is celebrating with a fantastic line-up of classics and new winners both at at the Alserkal Location and also at Cinema Akil in 25Hours. Grab your valentine or galentine and have a sweet movie night date with a diverse selection of international films, bringing together stories from India, China, and Mexico.

Cinema Akil

All We Imagine As Light ( February 7 to 27 ) , is an Indian film that follows Nurse Prabha in Mumbai, whose life is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her younger roommate, Anu, struggles to find privacy in the bustling city.

( , is an Indian film that follows Nurse Prabha in Mumbai, whose life is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her younger roommate, Anu, struggles to find privacy in the bustling city. Some Rain Must Fall ( February 7 to 20 ) , is a Chinese film about Cai, a housewife who feels disconnected from her own life, and how an unexpected event during her daughter’s basketball match sets off a chain of dramatic changes.

( , is a Chinese film about Cai, a housewife who feels disconnected from her own life, and how an unexpected event during her daughter’s basketball match sets off a chain of dramatic changes. La Cocina (February 21 to March 2), is a Mexican film set in a bustling Times Square kitchen, where dreams and struggles collide as staff members chase the elusive American dream.

Cinema Akil in 25Hours

Before Sunrise ( February 4 to 22 ) by Richard Linklater, follows two strangers who share a fleeting yet unforgettable night in Vienna.

by Richard Linklater, follows two strangers who share a fleeting yet unforgettable night in Vienna. When Harry Met Sally ( February 2 to 20) by Rob Reiner, explores the timeless question of whether men and women can simply be friends.

by Rob Reiner, explores the timeless question of whether men and women can simply be friends. The Teacher ( February 8 to 25 ) by Farah Nabulsi, is a compelling drama about a Palestinian school teacher torn between his dedication to political resistance and his emotional connection to a British volunteer.

) by Farah Nabulsi, is a compelling drama about a Palestinian school teacher torn between his dedication to political resistance and his emotional connection to a British volunteer. Disco Boy (February 1 to 22) by Giacomo Abbruzzese, follows Aleksei, a Belarusian soldier, and Jomo, a revolutionary fighter, whose lives collide due to the impact of war.

Jewels of Cinema x L’ÉCOLE Middle East

The Great Gatsby ( February 14 ) by Baz Luhrmann, follows Nick Carraway, a writer and Wall Street trader, who becomes drawn to the past and lifestyle of his mysterious millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby, amid the riotous parties of the Jazz Age.

by Baz Luhrmann, follows Nick Carraway, a writer and Wall Street trader, who becomes drawn to the past and lifestyle of his mysterious millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby, amid the riotous parties of the Jazz Age. Marie Antoinette (February 15) by Sofia Coppola, retells the life of France’s iconic but ill-fated queen, from her marriage to Louis XVI at 14 to her reign and the fall of Versailles.

