Valentine’s Day with your dog?

If you’re looking for inspiration on what to do this Valentine’s Day in Dubai, but you want to include your furry friend, we’ve got the solution. Head to Dubai Islands beach for a movie night with your pup, and I suppose your other half too, if they have to.

Royal Canin, Doggie Adventures UAE and Dubai Island are collaborating to bring you a cute movie night on the Dog Beach at Dubai Islands Beach. It starts at 6:30 and is completely free of charge however admissions are limited so get in quick. There will be beanbags and some goodies, however bring a picnic blanket too just in case.

The film is the very fitting Lady and the Tramp (2019 version) so you’ll get the cute dogs we know you love but also some romance thrown in, fitting for a Valentine’s Day date.Register for the event here.

Sometimes you don’t want to do the standard Valentine’s dinner and drinks, so we’ve rounded up different things to do this Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Grab some blankets, put on your comfy clothes, pick up some snacks for you and treats for your doggo and get ready for a wholesome evening.

Dubai Islands Beach, 6:30pm to 8:30pm, free of charge, @dubaiislandsbeach