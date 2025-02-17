Here are your options…

Gulfood returns to Dubai this week, running from February 17 to 20, attracting the attention of foodies and food connoisseurs across the UAE and the world. If you are heading on over to visit the stands, sample a few bites, or dine, we have a big tip for you: Plan ahead…

There are several options available for you to get to the venue, but be prepared for plenty of traffic. Have a look at all of your options and figure out what works best for you.

Here’s all the ways to get to Gulffood 2025

You can easily hail a Dubai RTA taxi to get to the venue, but plan your journey and leave for the destination nice and early as traffic builds, especially along Sheikh Zayed Road, starting possibly all the way from Dubai Mall and Business Bay all the way through to Dubai World Trade Centre. Also, you can expect your bill to be a bit on the higher side rather than what you usually would spend.

If you want to save a few dirhams, book a taxi through the Careem App and you can avail of a 20 per cent discount (up to Dhs20) for two rides per day. The discount is available on all cars except Hala, and you can use it to get to and from the venue. Don’t forget to apply promocode GULFOOD25 before you book.

You can also make use of the RTA complimentary shuttle bus to and from Dubai Mall and Al Wasl Club. It will be able from 8am to 8pm. You will be dropped off at the Gulfood Transportation Hub, where you can walk to the venue or take another bus to the Exhibition Plaza. Heading back? The bus will shuttle you back to the transportation hub, where you can catch the bus back to Dubai Mall or Al Wasl Club.

If crowded metros don’t bother you, recharge your nol card and head to a Dubai Metro station closest to you to get to the venue. The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Metro station is probably the cheapest way to get to the venue (unless you’re walking), but be warned you’re not only ‘battling’ Gulfood crowds but regular commuters. If you’re new to Dubai, remember to follow the rules and listen to the officials at the venue. You could get fined for being in the wrong cabins, so stay aware.

*Take note, it’s now Dhs25 per hour for parking at DWTC during major events*

If you can’t help it and need to take your car to the venue, take note of the limited paid parking spots available:

-Al Mustaqbal St. Parking (location)

-Exhibition St. Parking (location)

-Sheikh Rashid Tower Parking (location)

There is also paid parking available a little away from the venue at One Za-abeel (location). It’s a short walkable distance to the venue.

Alternatively, if you want your car but don’t want to drive all the way to the venue, these are the parking facilities around the city to consider:

-Dubai Mall Za’abeel Parking (directions here)

-Al Wasl Club (directions here)

-Jebel Ali Metro Station (directions here)

-Centrepoint Metro Station (directions here)

-Max Metro Station, Al Kifaf (directions here)

Images: Getty Images, RTA and supplied