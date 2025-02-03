Sharjah is committed to preserving its rich historical and ecological heritage…

Mleiha National Park: You can’t have lived in the UAE and not heard about Mleiha. The stunning vast desert of Sharjah is less than an hour’s drive away from Dubai and is home to Fossil Rock, archaeological sites, cave trails, and camping spots. And now, a new park has been established with the completion of an expansive fencing project.

Say Hello to Mleiha National Park

The project was launched by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) less than a year ago. It essentially encloses over 30 square kilometers of Mleiha National Park in a bid to protect its heritage and natural assets. With its completion, Shurooq has launched a new exciting campaign in a bid to welcome visitors to celebrate nature, culture, and adventure.

Come Closer

Sharjah is already recognized as the Cultural Capital of the Arab World by UNESCO, and the opening of Mleiha National Park cements this esteemed recognition. It also further solidifies Sharjah’s commitment to preserving its rich historical and ecological heritage.

The Come Closer campaign is an invitation to leave the city skylines behind and connect with nature, culture, adventure, and history. It’s an immersive experience showcasing over 200,000 years of human existence and natural wonder.

The campaign has been launched under five distinct themes: Come Closer to History, Come Closer to Nature, Come Closer to the Stars, Come Closer to Culture, and Come Closer to Adventure.

Come Closer to History

Mleiha National Park serves as a gateway to the past, home to the renowned Mleiha National Park Archaeological Centre, the educational heart of the park. Here, you can discover prehistoric tools to Bronze Age tombs, learn about early hominids who first ventured outside Africa for the first time, and experience the echoes of ancient traders and civilizations through the relics they left behind. You can also join tours to Fossil Rock or the Jebel Buhais Tour and its Iron Age fortress.

Come Closer to Nature

Rolling Barchan sand dunes, alluvial gravel plains, and limestone outcrops – you’ll find it all here within a few kilometers of each other. Due to the unique terrains, the space becomes a sanctuary for diverse flora and fauna who thrive in their respective eco-habitats. Visitors can expect to see rare plants such as the Arabian primrose and resilient Ghaf tree, and wildlife from Arabian red fox to desert gazelles and the sandfish skink.

Come Closer to the Stars

With near-zero light pollution, stargazers are in for a treat. You can experience guided stargazing tours and marvel at the cosmos. Don’t forget about Mleiha’s glamping experience, where you can enjoy the experience from luxurious tents nestled in the desert in addition to campfire stories and BBQ dinners.

Come Closer to Culture

One of Mleiha National Park’s main goals is to ensure local traditions and stories are celebrated and preserved. Future plans include the introduction of a Majlis in the park with an aim to foster meaningful exchanges between visitors and the local community.

You will also be exposed to traditional Arabian experiences at the Sunset Lounges with refreshments, BBQs, and stunning desert views. And if you want to stay here, there’s Sharjah Collection’s Moon Retreat and Al Faya Retreat, blending luxury with cultural authenticity.

Come Closer to Adventure

Lastly, for the adventure seekers, Mleiha National Park will be a playground of adventure with 4×4 drives and buggy rides through rugged terrains. Conquer the dunes with sand surfing, soar through the sky with Sky Adventures paragliding, or enjoy a horseback ride or buggy tour.

