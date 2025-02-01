You can now get our February issue…

Who put the great in the great outdoors?

We don’t know, but we’re pretty sure they were talking about the UAE when they did.

Because I don’t mean to brag (although I’m going to anyway), but the five Emirates north of Dubai and Abu Dhabi spoil us rotten.

Which is why we’re spreading our wings to cover them in our brand new quarterly edition, What’s On Northern Emirates.

And where do we even begin?

Take Dubai’s sporty sibling, Ras Al Khaimah.

It’s a thrill-seekers’ paradise for good reason, home to the world’s longest zipline, a Bear Grylls Explorer camp and serene sunset hikes.

Then you have Umm Al Quwain, where you’ll find surfing and luxury glamping.

Snorkeling and diving in Fujairah? Check.

Mangrove kayaking in Ajman? Yep.

Dune bashing in Sharjah? Yeah, there’s that too.

But if you’re looking for something a little less active (let’s be honest, you’ve earned it), then fret not.

Because we’re also guiding you on pool passes and a booming restaurant scene.

If you’re reading this, you’ll fall into three camps: residents, road trippers or tourists flying in.

But no matter which one you do, get that bag packed, pick out what you fancy from these pages and enjoy the outdoors.

It really is great, they were right about that.

While we’ve got you

On the official What’s On website, we now have an awesome new feature.

Scroll your cursor to the top of the site to the right, and you’ll be given a drop down menu of all seven Emirates.

Click on that and you’ll be taken through to a dedicated section full of lovely content on that specific Emirate.

Thank me later.

Images: Supplied