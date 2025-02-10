A brand new mode of transport is coming to Dubai, announced by RTA…

Big news for Dubai commuters – a brand new mode of transport is coming to Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority has just revealed the project at the World Government Summit.

Plans for a Rail Bus have been announced by the RTA, an initiative aimed at the grand goal of the near future: easing traffic congestion on the roads.

A different version of the Metro network, essentially, the Rail Bus will be a bus instead of a train on tracks and move on a network of bridges across the city.

Specifications of the vehicle have been released as well – 11.5 metres in length, 2.65 metres in width, sailing at speeds of 100 km/h.

The bus will carry a capacity of 40 passengers and will be a sustainable, environment-friendly and cost-effective way of moving around the city, adding to the umbrella of public transport services in Dubai, along with the Metro, the Tram, buses and taxis.

Dubai’s road infrastructure is transforming

Urgent initiatives are being taken to achieve multiple goals in Dubai, including making it a cleaner, greener, more carbon-footprint friendly city. In order to reduce traffic, ease congestion and soothe the woes of thousands of daily commuters, new initiatives like Salik’s dynamic pricing, hikes in parking fees and congestion fees are being put into place.

The Super Block initiative will see four Dubai neighbourhoods – Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama and Al Quoz Creative Zone – set to become car-free pedestrian zones.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister offered the update as part of the Super Block initiative.

This is part of a push to enhance residents’ quality of life by making areas greener, with pedestrians and cyclists prioritised. It also falls in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to enhance infrastructure.

The RTA has also announced that it has slashed traffic by 60 per cent in some areas after a series of traffic upgrades to 50 locations.

Areas improved include Beirut Street, improvements to the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street and expansion of traffic movement from Al Rabat Street to Business Bay Crossing.

Stay tuned for further details to be revealed on the Rail Bus project…

