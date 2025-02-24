PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nas and more are coming to BRED festival in Abu Dhabi
Nas in Abu Dhabi, a major hip-hop moment…
BRED Abu Dhabi is back, and it’s about to take over Yas Island from April 23-27 with a whole week of music, culture, streetwear, and everything in between. This year, the festival is centered around an all-star line-up, but it’s Nas who’s making the biggest splash. He’s one of the most influential artists in hip-hop, and he’s taking centre stage on Friday, April 25. Nas in Abu Dhabi is going to be a masterclass in storytelling, beats, and everything that makes Nas a living legend, and we’re here for it.
Nas, the icon who defined Hip-Hop
View this post on Instagram
If you’re into hip-hop, Nas is a name you know. His debut album Illmatic (1994) is a classic, and its tracks – like “N.Y. State of Mind” and “The World Is Yours” – are etched into hip-hop history. Nas’ storytelling and razor-sharp lyrics have made him a staple in the game, and he’s kept the fire burning with albums like It Was Written and God’s Son. Expect to hear hits that have defined the genre, from “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” featuring Lauryn Hill, to “Made You Look”. Nas is a master storyteller, and his live shows are legendary. Now, Abu Dhabi gets the chance to experience it firsthand.
Local talent, global beats
View this post on Instagram
Nas won’t be the only one bringing heat to the stage. The opening night on Thursday, April 24 will feature Egypt’s Cairokee, a band known for their electric rock vibes, and Lebanese indie rockers Adonis. It’s a perfect mix of regional talent setting the tone for the festival. And the buzz doesn’t stop there – Canadian artist PARTYNEXTDOOR will also join the line-up on Saturday, April 26. Expect a smooth blend of his signature R&B and electronic beats to keep the vibes rolling.
About BRED
View this post on Instagram
BRED isn’t just about who’s on stage; it’s about everything that makes urban culture so powerful. The festival in Abu Dhabi will be a playground for music, fashion, art, with streetwear pop-ups from global brands, food from across the region, gaming, basketball showdowns, and immersive art installations. It’s where hip-hop, fashion, food, and art collide, and this year it’s all going down at a brand-new location at Yas Marina Circuit.
Stay in the loop
Tickets are already on sale with general admission starting at Dhs245, and for those who want to get a little closer to the action, Golden Circle tickets are going for Dhs545. The full line-up is still being revealed, so stay tuned.
Bred Festival Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. bredabudhabi.com
Images: Instagram