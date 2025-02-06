As we see off February in Abu Dhabi…

The new year had just begun, and now we’re in the second month, and we firmly believe time is not a real thing. 2025 came with the promise of unforgettable fun in the capital, both during the weekdays and the weekends. So far, it has delivered – this week is no different. Take your pick.

Monday, February 24

Start the week joyfully

This is the way to kick off the week. Indulge in Hawksbill Restaurant’s Saadiyat Social Hour, available Monday to Thursday, and enjoy selected house beverages for as little as Dhs23 with a bonus picturesque sunset. Now that’s a deal.

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Island, Mon to Thurs, 4pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs23, Tel: (0) 56 660 8780, @hawksbill.sbgc

Tuck into a business lunch

One of the capital’s premier seafood eats brings you an excellent three-course business lunch in a refined affair by the beach, with a great new business lunch offering. From noon to 4pm on weekdays, you’ll be able to enjoy dishes such as the pumpkin risotto, wagyu ribeye, grilled salmon and more.

Catch at St. Regis, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday noon to 4pm, Dhs169, @catchatstregis

Tuesday, February 25

Take the family for a fun day out

Central is offering an exclusive deal that doubles the fun without doubling the cost. Enjoy double credits on selected arcade games from Monday to Thursday all at half the price. If you’re looking for a great way to entertain the family with some good food in tow, this is the place to be.

Central, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Mon to Thurs, 4pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 423 8311, @central_uae

Wednesday, February 26

Gather the gang for a quiz night

Lock, Stock and Barrel is hosting a cheeky mid-week quiz night, with plenty of prizes to win. The quiz is free to enter but you can buy four food and drinks tokens for Dhs150 redeemable across the menu. End the night on a rocking note with the live band.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Wed, 8pm to 10pm, 10pm to 12am, F&B tokens for Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 423 8308, @lockstockabudhabi

Check out a new exhibit at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For the first time in the UAE and the region, a new exhibition, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power, in collaboration with the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, offers an exceptional glimpse into the lives of Africa’s most revered and powerful figures. Think royal attire, spiritual symbols and stories of authority and cultural significance.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until May 25, 2025, Tues to Thurs, 10am to 6.30pm, Fri to Sun, 10am to 8.30pm, Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudbabi

Thursday, February 27

Savour the weather before it disappears

This heritage-infused site was built close to two centuries ago in Al Ain and is one of the largest that has ever been built in the UAE. Initially built to serve as the summer residence of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan before British forces assumed military use of the tower until 1970. Today, with major rehabilitation completed and the addition of interesting visitor features, Al Jahili Fort represents a fascinating cultural enclave to walking around and explore.

Al Jahili Fort, Castle Park, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)3 711 8311

