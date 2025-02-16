Rain alert…

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the UAE will be seeing some rainfall across the country from Sunday, February 16 to Tuesday, February 18. It has already reported light rainfall this morning in areas such as Sharjah, the Al Dhafra Region and Ras Al Khaimah however it’s expected that it will also affect more of the country in the coming days.

The NCM has revealed that from Sunday to Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with showers, mostly light to medium. They have explained that the region is being affected by an upper air jet stream from the west.

We haven’t seen much rain in the UAE at all this year so far. There hasn’t been a large amount of cloud seeding yet this year, however are we moving to the future of cloud seeding using AI yet?

If you do experience rainfall in your area, feel free to tag us on instagram and we might repost it…