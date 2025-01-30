Looks like rAIn…
The 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), being held at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers seems to have gone down a storm with attending climate scientists and meteorological experts.
Cloud-seeding Rocket Launched In Shijiazhuang
SHIJIAZHUANG, CHINA - MAY 15: A cloud-seeding rocket is launched in an attempt to make rain on May 15, 2021 in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Haiqiang/VCG via Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares released below a cloud during a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares released below a cloud during a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
The UAE has emerged as a growing leader in cloud seeding
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: A ground engineer restocking one of the UAEâ€™s National Center of Meteorology cloud-seeding planes with new Hygroscopic salt flares on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: A view of the UAE city of Al Ain during a cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Captain William Murgatroyd adjusts controls during takeoff on a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Rain falls in the distance during Captain William Murgatroydâ€™s cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Aircraft technician Steve Bauer of US co
Aircraft technician Steve Bauer of US company Weather Modification Inc., inspects wing mounted burn-in silver iodide (dry ice) flare racks on a Piper Cheyenne II aircraft before the beginning of cloud-seeding operations at Jakkur Airfield, Bangalore, 17 August 2003. Karnataka's government has contracted the US based company to perform cloud-seeding, which involves the aircraft being piloted into clouds and releasing silver iodide into the cloud, in order to attempt to bring rain to the severe drought hit regions of Karnataka state which is facing a severe drought. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
Now on its final day of the January 28 to 30 run, the series of talks and discussions have tackled such future-focused topics as the use of Artificial Intelligence; the deployment of drones; the potential efficacy of new cloud-seeding materials such as glaciogenic and hygroscopic agents; limited-area climate interventions; and hybrid AI-physics models.
Downloading from the Cloud
One of the most interesting, and likely impactful sessions from the IREF so far was the investigation into: “Artificial Intelligence for Weather Modification: Future Pathways”.
The talk included such esteemed panellists as Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government at the Prime Minister’s Office, UAE; Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat, G42, UAE; Dr. Christian Ponder, Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research, AI for Science, USA; and moderating host Tom Urquhart of Dubai Eye Radio.
During the discussion, weather experts explored AI’s potential to enhance both the forecasting of weather patterns and intervening in climatic conditions; as well as its role in predictive algorithm building and high-resolution cloud-scale modelling.
Later sessions on AI’s possible meteorological applications examined the use of machine learning for ‘nowcasting’, and how it might improve our understanding of atmospheric dynamics.
During the IREF, H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, delivered a speech highlighting regional and global perspectives on water security. H.E. stated: “As one of the driest regions in the world, the UAE has long recognised the importance of water conservation. This priority has driven us to foster innovation and investment in water sustainability.”
Images: Getty/What’s On Archive
