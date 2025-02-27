Dubai will also be constructing 55 new mosques as we approach Ramadan…

The UAE’s first 3D-printed mosque is all set to open in Dubai in 2026, according to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD). Expected to open doors in the second quarter of 2026, this will be a structure constructed completely out of 3D-printed elements.

Construction on the mosque has already begun, and the completed structure will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres, accommodating 600 worshippers. In the initial announcement in 2023, it was revealed that three workers will operate the robotic printer. The printer has the capacity to print two square meters of construction every hour with raw materials and a distinctive concrete mix.

As we approach Ramadan…

Dubai has also announced the expansion of the number of mosques in the city in the lead up to Ramadan, with the construction of 55 new mosques announced at a cost of Dh475 million. 54 new plots of land have already been allocated for future constructions of mosques.

The new mosques hold a combined total capacity of 40,961 worshippers. As part of expansion projects, 24 new mosques were built at a cost of 172 million dollars, with a total capacity of 13,911 worshippers. It has also been revealed that along with the construction of these 55 new mosques, more than 70 per cent of the mosques in the emirate will have Friday sermons translated into English.

These new mosques will be stunning works of art and architecture, incorporating modernity but also showcasing the history and heritage of Islamic architecture and and design.

“The sector is currently preparing the ‘Mosque Guide,’ aimed at achieving a 7-star rating for mosques based on sustainability standards. Future projects include enhancing the translation of Friday sermons into English to cover 70 per cent of mosques, promoting the inclusivity of the Islamic message,” IACAD announced.

Previous announcements…

No updates have been provided on the first-of-it’s-kind floating mosque. The mosque will be the first of its kind and will feature three floors and a submerged prayer hall, able to accommodate 50 to 75 worshippers. With the third floor being underwater, the other two floors above water will have a hall for Islamic lectures and workshops.

