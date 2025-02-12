The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner…

Ramadan in the UAE: According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, ‘The crescent moon of the month of Ramadan 1446 AH will be born on Friday, February 28, 2025.’ This means that, astronomically, Ramadan 2025 in the UAE will likely start on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

While we wait for the official dates for Ramadan in the UAE to be announced by authorities this year, here are some of the changes to expect.

But first…

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is the most holy time of the year when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking, or smoking between sunrise and sunset. It usually lasts around 29 or 30 days (depending on the calendar).

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih* prayers are performed at the mosque throughout Ramadan, and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an. *Tarawih prayers are special Sunnah prayers involving reading long portions of the Quran.

So, does this mean everything closes over Ramadan in the UAE during the day?

Although this rule needs to be confirmed for 2025, many cafés and restaurants in Dubai remain open during Ramadan. Previously, restaurants either closed or were required to put up curtains and screens to conceal those consuming food and beverages. Or you could only order your food to go.

Timings, however, will differ for each restaurant; some may have shorter or different opening times, so it’s best to check ahead.

Everything tends to happen much later in the day during Ramadan. Malls may even choose to close even later than usual, with many staying open well after midnight.

This being said, be mindful of those fasting around you, no matter where you are. Also, be mindful of smoking in public and stick to the designated smoking zones. It’s also important for everyone to dress and behave appropriately during the holy month.

Working hours change

While we don’t have any official confirmation just yet, employees fasting and non-fasting typically get reduced working hours. The UAE authorities will announce the working hours for the private and public sectors closer to the start of Ramadan.

Stay tuned, as we will let you know as soon as we know.

School timings

Spring break this year for schools may fall around the fourth week of March, which means students will have around three weeks at school with reduced hours over the Holy Month.

The students’ hours are usually cut down to five hours a day.

Parking and tolls

Dubai

Parking: Last year, motorists had to pay for parking from 8am to 6pm, and then from 6pm to midnight, with free parking offered on Sunday.

Salik: We’ve seen a number of changes taking place, especially in Dubai this year with the introduction of the new Salik gates. We could possibly expect a change in timings of the toll’s peak hours – currently 6am and 10am and evenings from 4pm to 8pm, to accommodate those who are fasting.

If you’re heading out for a suhoor, with the current timings in place, crossing the toll will be free from 1am to 6am.

Updates to both parking and Salik will be announced by the RTA soon.

Abu Dhabi

Parking: Last year, paid public parking hours in the capital remained unchanged, but this is yet to be announced for 2025.

Darb: In 2024, Darb toll gates were in effect during the morning peak hours of 8am to 10am and again from 2pm to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. There were no tolls for motorists on Sunday.

Confirmed details for both will be announced officially by the Abu Dhabi Transport Authority.

Public transportation

Similar to restaurant and mall timings, public transportation timings will also change over Ramadan in the UAE. This includes the popular Dubai Metro in Dubai. The schedule is yet to be announced by the road and transportation authorities.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all these updates.

Images: Unsplash