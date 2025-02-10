As we gear up for the Holy Month of Ramadan…

Beloved Ramadan market Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is returning for a third edition. Dates have been announced for the newest season of the market, curated by the M2L Concepts, will blend tradition and heritage with modern fun and entertainment to celebrate this time of joy and togetherness.

Running from March 8 to 23, this is your chance to experience the magic at the picturesque Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, if you haven’t already. And if you’ve visited last year, you’re sure to remember those unforgettable Museum of the Future views.

Experience a vibrant mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, all in the spirit of Ramadan. We’re still unclear on the activations coming to the market this year, but last year there were a number of food and beverage vendors including Freat, Mamacita, Brisk, Zaroob, Pappa Roti, and more.

For a little spot of retail therapy, there were a variety of kiosks from homegrown heroes to regional and international brands. These included L’Occitane, Caspian Jewellery, Joyful Candles, IZEL, The Coral Beach and more.

For beauty fans, there was a special Maybelline pop up at the market where you could purchase makeup and get a makeover. There was also a cafe to grab a coffee and pull up a chair while you soak in the vibes of the Ramadan market and wait your turn.

For a cultural dose under the stars, there was a henna design station, art and craft sessions for little ones, caricatures and more and a chance to wish a stuffed toy at the games area, if you’re competitive like that.

Entry is generally free, but some activities may require a small fees. Stay tuned for further details on the latest season or for more information, visit ramadandistrict.com.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from Mar 8 to 23, weekdays, 5pm to 12am, weekends, 5pm to 1am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

