8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: February 10 to 13

Looking for some fun things to do in Dubai this week? Head for a fun Valentine’s Day date with your partner, catch a hilarious performance of Harry Potter, or meet up over a business lunch at a What’s On favourite…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, February 10

Will you be my Galentine?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania’s Teahouse (@taniasteahouse)

We are huge fans of Tania’s Teahouse, and throughout this month, the communi-tea focused eatery is welcoming you and your friends with open arms over a high tee. For just Dhs99 per person, tuck into chocolate profiteroles, macarons, scones, stuffed croissants, and more. Pair it with bottomless tea or coffee, which include love-inspired drinks like the Rosy Rendezvous, Sparkling Cherry Kiss, or The Friendzone. And of course, you can spill the tea (gossip, not the actual tea please) with your loved ones.

Available at Tania’s Teahouse and Sereni-tea, Dhs99 per person, @taniasteahouse

Enjoy Emirati cuisine with a twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Say hello to Gerbou, a soulful celebration of Emirati heritage. The homegrown concept opened in Nad Al Sheba this February and blends sustainability with a deep reverence for Arab culture. Housed in a beautifully renovated 1987 building, its design is inspired by the warm tones and textures of the region, creating a space that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Expect a menu that pays homage to Emirati cuisine with a creative twist, served in an inviting atmosphere that feels like a modern majlis. Whether you’re there for the food, the ambiance, or both, Gerbou promises to be a standout addition to Dubai’s dining scene.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 287 8882. @gerbou

Tuesday, February 11

A 3D-printed restaurant? Yes, really…

Dubai is now home to the world’s largest 3D-printed restaurants. MYATA Platinum is a shisha lounge with a restaurant and bar in Dubai’s C2 in City Walk. It is all created with 3D-printed interior elements. The project aligns itself with Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy – a move that aims for 25 per cent of Dubai’s buildings to be constructed using printing technology by 2030. We haven’t visited yet, but here’s what we know so far.

MYATA Platinum, City Walk, Dubai, @myata.dubai

Let’s taco about it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Querida 💓🇲🇽 (@querida.dxb)

Cosy little homegrown Mexican homegrown gem, Querida is the place to be on Tuesday if you love tacos. Why? Because of its all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesday deal. For just Dhs49, you can tuck into endless servings of your choice of beef, chicken, or vegetarian tacos. And you will even get a cool Jarritos drink. The deal is available from 1pm to 7pm.

Querida, Al Barsha, Dubai, all-you-can-eat deal available on Tues from 1pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 333 9996. @querida.dxb

Wednesday, February 12

Harr-Ray Pot-tah!

The magic on our screens may have ended a long, long while ago, but Harry Potter fans in Dubai can relive the magic with this parody performance. The ‘unauthorized’ Harry Potter experience called Potted Potter is hopping on board the Queen Elizabeth 2 at Mina Port Rashid from February 12 to 15. There’s an evening show at 7pm and a matinee at 3pm. This show essentially condenses the series into 70 minutes of pure humor. And it even includes a real-life game of Quidditch. Tickets are priced at Dhs99 for the show at the QE2, and can be purchased here. Read more here.

Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Feb 12 to 15, show times vary, from Dhs99. @theatrebyqe2

Rare moments

We love Rare, and we love that now there are more ways to enjoy their incredible fare. The C2 resident is launching a brand new business lunch menu, at Dhs95 for one starter and one main, and at Dhs125 for one starter, one main, and one dessert. Sample favourites like the bolognese fritti, the tempura battered mushrooms, the steak frites, the smash burger, the affogato and the date and ginger pudding, to name a few.

Rare, C2, City Walk, weekdays, 12pm to 3.30pm, starts at Dhs95, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Thursday, February 13

Reform Social and Grill

This Valentine’s, head over to Reform for cute, Valentine’s-themed workshops to get stuck into with your partner. Priced at Dhs320 per person, each session includes craft supplies, sharing platters, and rolling Prosecco for two hours. On February 13, you can share some giggles and some cute moments as you (try to) paint your partner on your canvas.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Feb 13, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs300 per person. Tel: (0) 4 454 2638, @reformsocial

Truffle, anyone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAY by Yannick Alléno** (@stay_dubai)

Acclaimed two-Michelin-starred restaurant STAY by Yannick Alleno at the luxurious One & Only The Palm is hosting a six-course truffle dinner for just two nights, on February 12 and 13. You can enjoy the ode to French food for Dhs1200 per person without wine pairing, but you can add it on for Dhs950 per person for an elevated experience. Remember, STAY is an intimate space with limited seating, so don’t wait around to make your bookings.