As an ex-Londoner, the Duck & Waffle name means something to me. I’ve had many bleary-eyed breakfasts in the Bishopsgate original, overlooking the city of London, where the restaurant was born in 2012. On a wave of growing popularity, It has since gained popularity an Edinburgh branch followed, and now the mallard express has landed in Dubai, specifically to DIFC’s Innovation One Tower. The DIFC restaurants are impressive as it is but getting better with every opening.

I have to admit, I was skeptical of the location as the restaurant isn’t particularly high up the floors of the tower, and the view really was part of what made the London outpost such an iconic venue, however I quickly learned that those nostalgia-hued vistas were largely just window dressing.

The Decor

The first few steps into the restaurant are warm and inviting as the golden hue illuminates the whole room. The staff are waiting with warm smiles and polite greetings. There is a small bar area with surrounding booths for a cocktail before dinner if you’re tempted, with a selection of mixology (including mocktails) to please any tough critic. As you’re guided through to the main restaurant, the open kitchen that you pass allows you to see the chef’s team in action as they prepare their dishes.

The high ceilings of the restaurant open out into the outdoor terrace which is as large as the inside, dotted with greenery and red fabric accents, giving a cosy but elegant feel. The city skyline hangs in the background, not overly close, so you can still appreciate the calm of the dark sky.

The Food

The food. The food is really what made the experience for me. Each dish combines sweet and savoury tastes and the combination is amazing. We tried various different dishes throughout the evening, some of my favourites being the beef bacon wrapped dates (Dhs33), the spicy ox cheek doughnut (70) and I couldn’t get enough of the foie gras creme brûlée (Dhs92). For mains we had to try the duck and waffle signature serving, the dish that of course dictated the restaurant’s name. It is a crispy leg confit, a fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup. There’s a reason it’s the name of the restaurant, it’s an incredibly flavourful dish, and they have a veggie version too. The service is amazing, as expected in Dubai, but there’s something so genuine about the staff here.

Verdict: Possibly my favourite meal in Dubai so far.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One Tower, DIFC, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: +971 (0) 56 981 6655 @duckandwaffledubai