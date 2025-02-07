Plan ahead…

Residents and motorists will want to take note of rolling road closures in Abu Dhabi that will be happening this weekend, as the UAE Tour Women cycling race comes to, and passes through, various areas of the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre, or ITC) has announced via X that the closures will be in effect from Friday, February 7 (today) through to Sunday, February 8.

Friday, February 7

Closures will apply in Abu Dhabi’s Madinat Zayed-Al Dhafra region this afternoon, until 4pm. See below map for a clearer picture:

Saturday, February 8

On Saturday, we’re looking at rolling closures in the Garden City, as Shakhbout bin Sultan St. in Al Ain, and surrounding areas will be closed from 11.50am to 4.45pm.

Sunday

The final day of the cycling event will see closures from 1pm to 5pm in several parts of Abu Dhabi, before the race concludes at Abu Dhabi Breakwater (north) – so keep an eye on this map before you head out.

Images: Ad Mobility via X