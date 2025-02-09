All the fun to be had in Abu Dhabi this February…

If you clicked on this, you wanted a quick, neat list of fun things to do in the capital. February is here, with the promise of great fun and even greater choices. These are all the amazing things you can do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, February 7

Catch the last of the Mubadala Tennis Open

It’s a slam-bang week on the courts. This week has seen some of the top tennis stars in the world descend on the courts at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which will be contested until Saturday, February 8. Catch stars like Ons Jabeur, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Daria Kasatkina and more.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, Feb 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25, @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday in style

Ting Irie, the UAE’s first Jamaican restaurant & lounge with locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi , has planned a celebration for Bob Marley’s 80th birthday in both locations with an unforgettable experience. The evening will be filled with soulful reggae tunes, vibrant island vibes, and a specially curated exclusive menu featuring Jamaican classics like the jerk chicken. Tuck into three courses and three drinks to celebrate this icon.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Fri, Feb 7, from 7pm, Dhs225, Tel: (0) 2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Try a brand new spot

Popular London-based hotspot NAC has brought its newest outpost to the UAE capital, and they’ve just set up shop at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall. Ideal for brunch, lunch, dinner or even desserts, you can enjoy small plates of chicken sliders, classic appetisers including the charred honey sweet potato and flamed aubergine, as well as brunch highlights like the Turkish style eggs, and sweet options including the ricotta pancake with dulce de leche and banana.

NAC, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi, @marinamallad

Saturday, February 8

Explore Strawfire’s newest dining room

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan introduces the Toyama Private Dining Room, named after Toyama, a region in Japan renowned for its breathtaking mountain ranges and exceptional sushi crafted with the freshest seafood from Toyama Bay. At the heart of the room lies the world’s largest synthetic Shimenawa rope, a 7.3-meter, 830kg handcrafted masterpiece deeply rooted in Japan’s Shinto heritage. Symbolising protection, sanctity and a connection to the divine, this extraordinary rope was created by master artisans from Nawawaseya in Toyama, specialists in crafting Shimenawa for sacred spaces.

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 690 7999, @strawfireabudhabi

Watch art in motion at Louvre Abu Dhabi

In 1929 production Frau im Mond, Fritz Lang brings you the story of a tenacious scientist who blasts off for the moon in pursuit of riches he believes he’ll find there. Will he or won’t he? Head to the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi to find out.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Feb 8, 7.30pm, @louvreabudhabi

Check out a limited-time beach club

There’s the limited-time Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa that will disappear once summer comes around, so you’ll want to enjoy this while it lasts. Open every Friday and Saturday from midday, this child-friendly, pet-friendly venue is brought to you by the minds behind Yas Bay favourite Barbossa, with reservations available for families with children until 6pm, while pets are allowed at beach tables and sunbeds until 7pm.

Fahid Beach Club, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm Fri and Sat, from Dhs150, fully redeemable, @fahidbcbybarbossa

Sunday, February 9

Tuck into an Indian Sunday roast

Punjab Grill, the Michelin-recognised Indian fine-dining restaurant, is offering Sunday roast with an Indian twist, with a menu that combines the best of both worlds. Whether you’re after a hearty lamb shank, fragrant fish polichattu, juicy tandoori chicken, or a vegetarian feast with paneer tikka and tandoori subzi, there’s something to please everyone. Choose from plenty of sides and beverages.

Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, Sun, starts at Dhs120, Tel: (0) 50 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Destress with The Smash Room

The Smash The Limits package is what you need to leave your weekly stressors behind and start your new week on a relaxed note. Designed for those ready to shatter any obstacles standing in the way of their goals, this experience is all about pushing past limits and embracing self-care through the thrill of destruction. Here’s what’s in the package – smash 40 glass items, 1 TV, 1 CPU and 1 printer for Dhs200 per person.

The Smash Room, Nahil Building, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, 12.30pm to 10pm, Fri to Sun, 12.30pm to 11pm, Dhs200, @thesmashroomauh

Catch the last of the Al Hosn Festival

Al Hosn Festival is the perfect way to experience Emirati culture firsthand, taking place in a significantly historical site at Qasr Al Hosn. The festival will allow visitors to have a true authentic experience of Emirati traditions, where you’ll be completely immersed in the full culture, including food, hospitality, dress, customs, performances, and crafts. Visit the souks and take a look at the products of local suppliers, and appreciate the care and passion gone into each item. Explore the amazing food, the performances, interactive exhibitions and workshops.

Al Hosn Festival, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, Jan 25 to Feb 9, 4pm to 11pm, @alhosnfestival

