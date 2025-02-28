Applying to both public and private schools in Dubai…

With the Holy Month of Ramadan set to begin this weekend, working hours are set to change across many schools and businesses in the UAE.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education announced a requirement for public schools to offer remote learning for students of public schools.

And now – in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE – there has been confirmation that children of Dubai’s private schools will enjoy the same home schooling priveleges.

What if I’m a working parent, who can’t stay at home?

Along with the announcement of remote Friday learning – came a request for schools to offer alternatives and “to accommodate families for whom remote learning may not be suitable by allowing students to attend classes in person if needed”.

In line with the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, private school students in the emirate will have the option of remote learning on Fridays throughout Ramadan. Students with mandatory in-person examinations on Fridays are exempt from this arrangement. Additionally, schools are… pic.twitter.com/iWUJd047wv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2025

When is Ramadan likely to start?

According to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan 2025, ‘The crescent moon of the month of Ramadan 1446 AH will be born on Friday, February 28, 2025.’ This means that, astronomically, Ramadan 2025 in the UAE will likely start on Saturday, March 1, 2025.’

We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials. Stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

