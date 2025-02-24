It’s nearly here…

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are a number of changes to expect including reduced working hours for both the private and the public sector.

Yesterday, the Ramadan working hours for the public sector were announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. However the hours for the private sector have now also been announced.

Employees of private sector companies will see their working day have a reduction of two working hours. Private sector companies may apply flexible work patterns or remote work within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the days of the month of Ramadan.

So when actually is Ramadan 2025 likely to start? We will have to wait for the UAE’s official confirmation closer to the time. The official Moon Sighting Committee usually meets a few days before the date to see if they can spot the moon. We will let you know as soon as we do, so stay tuned. See all the info here.

What is Ramadan?