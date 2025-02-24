Ramadan working hours announced for private sector employees
It’s nearly here…
During the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are a number of changes to expect including reduced working hours for both the private and the public sector.
Yesterday, the Ramadan working hours for the public sector were announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. However the hours for the private sector have now also been announced.
Employees of private sector companies will see their working day have a reduction of two working hours. Private sector companies may apply flexible work patterns or remote work within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the days of the month of Ramadan.
So when actually is Ramadan 2025 likely to start? We will have to wait for the UAE’s official confirmation closer to the time. The official Moon Sighting Committee usually meets a few days before the date to see if they can spot the moon. We will let you know as soon as we do, so stay tuned. See all the info here.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.
Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.