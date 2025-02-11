Sharjah: SEWA bill will increase from April
The SEWA bill is going up next month…
Those living in Sharjah will have to pay extra on their SEWA (Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority) bill from April 1 as a new decision has been made regarding municipal fees and violations as reported by Gulf News.
The Sharjah Executive Council has announced that a new sewage management service fee to be included in the SEWA bill from next month.
The fee has been set at 1.5 fils per gallon of water consumption, as reflected in SEWA’s billing. The decision will take effect from April 1, 2025.
Emirati citizens living in Sharjah will be exempt from the fee.
The decision was announced during a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
