Kalba is one of those pretty unique spots, an exclave of Sharjah that is becoming quite popular for residents seeking a break from city skylines. But if a visit to this destination is in your calendar in the near future, take note as there has been an update from the Kalba Municipality regarding parking.

As of February 1, public parking in Kalba city will become paid as of February 1.

According to Gulf News, the Municipality of Kalba with the Municipality of Sharjah City said that the move was to regulate parking and reduce its misuse.

In the past year, Kalba has introduced very popular attractions, which has seen an increase in the demand for parking spaces. The two latest attractions to open just last year included the Hanging Gardens in Kalba and Al Hefaiyah Lake. And there’s more to come, including Kalba Gate, which is a project that will link the two aforementioned attractions together. (Read until the end for more info.)

Do note, parking at Hanging Gardens will cost Dhs10 per hour, as opposed to the previously Dhs5 fee.

A post on Sharjah Municipality’s X (previously Twitter) states that paid parking in Kalba City will be from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 11pm.

The post goes on to say ‘Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones where fees apply throughout the week and on official holidays’. This will be easily identified via blue information signs.

If you are heading over to Kalba and require parking, you can pay via the machines, or you can SMS, use the Sharjah Digital app, the Mawaqif app, or use prepaid cards.