Emirates Post is one of three named on the bad list…

As part of a project to ensure governmental operations remain transparent, accountable and efficient – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has revealed three best and worst-performing public office departments for tackling bureaucracy.

Seeing it as a limiting factor on “better services, higher efficiency, and facilitation of people’s lives”, Sheikh Mohammed described Government bureaucracy as “the art of turning simple things into complex ones… and the art of creating administrative systems to combat individual creativity…”

Top of the props

The least bureaucratic three were the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the Department of Energy and Infrastructure. The Prime Minister praised these entities for their efforts in fighting off practices that view “procedures” as “more important than results”, “papers” being “more important than service delivery” and “systems and rules” being “put in place to limit thinking outside the box.”

The three offices that were top of the must-do-better list: Emirates Post, the Pensions Authority, and the Ministry of Sports.

The appraisal also came with a warning: “We say to those who do not make sufficient efforts: The bad systems created by government bureaucracy over the years can be changed by bold and quick decisions in days. As well as people and officials.”

These investigations have in the past led to dismissals. Sheikh Mohammed has been publishing these lists since 2021, alongside other performance rankings for government services, and department management.

Images: What’s On Archive