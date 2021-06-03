The best government services will also be announced…

On June 2, 2021, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced that he will be revealing the best and worst government service centres across the UAE.

This is not the first time The Ruler of Dubai has publically revealed such a list.

In July 2019, Sheikh Mohammed issued a stark message to government officials, warning them that anything short of the best is not acceptable. After evaluating the government services, Sheikh Mohammed posted the top five and worst government services in the UAE on September 15, 2019.

وجهنا اليوم بإجراء تقييم شامل للخدمات الرقمية والذكية المقدمة للجمهور عبر كافة مؤسسات ووزارات الحكومة الاتحادية .. ٤ سبتمبر القادم بإذن الله سنعلن عن أفضل وأسوأ خمس جهات حكومية.. والله الموفق .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 2, 2021

Once again making the announcement on his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed stating that the best and worst government service centres will be revealed on September 4, 2021.

According to the Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Mohammed ordered a comprehensive assessment of more than 1,300 digital and smart services provided by ministries and government departments.

‘Within three months, we will assess the extent to which government agencies have succeeded in providing integrated digital services that reach customers wherever they are and at any time, enabling them to complete their transactions easily and quickly and at the highest levels of efficiency, in a manner that improves their experiences and enhances their quality of life,’ said Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that delivery of the best services in the world is a top priority and the focus of government work in the UAE.

He stated that the evaluation of the UAE government is a constructive approach aimed at celebrating and rewarding excellence while helping with improvement and development.

The list will be announced via Sheikh Mohammed’s official Twitter account on September 4, 2021.

Images: Dubai Media Office