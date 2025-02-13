The stand-up, actor, serial dater, and SNL legend is capital bound…

Pete Davidson is probably one of the best-known faces in comedy. You may recognise him from his scathing appearances on celebrity roasts; the many writing credits he’s racked up; his eight-year tenure on Saturday Night Live; his acting roles in movies and TV shows such as Dog Man (as the voice of ‘Petey’), The Suicide Squad, The Rookie, The Dirt, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine; or from one of his many high profile flings with Hollywood’s glamour set.

But it’s his stand-up comedy that probably gives the best public account of this entertainment phenomenon. His live shows and Netflix specials are categorised by a raw confessional style of observational comedy – fizzing with studied self-deprecation and typically tangoing hard with the taboo.

And in a fantastic piece of breaking news for UAE comedy fans, the recently de-tatted comic has been announced as the latest headliner for the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The lol-apalooza is comprised of a series of stand-up gigs, featuring the curdling creme of the international comedy circuit, with shows taking place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena from April, right through to July.

The pointed, popularly-anointed King of Staten Island, Davidson will be performing his own spide-split session on June 25, 2025 (8pm) and tickets are on sale now through livenation.me, priced from Dhs295.

This is the point where we’d usually include a little YouTube embed of his best bits. An SNL retrospective maybe, but I couldn’t find a clip that gets more than seven seconds before failing even the most lenient censor test. Not even his hilarious “I’m Just Pete” parody of the Ken song from the Barbie movie (although, I can’t stop you from Googling it).

He will be joined by a litany of other articles of hilarity made manifest – with a funny, punny alumni that includes Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Gad Elmaleh, Michael McIntyre, and Bill Burr.

For an overview of all the currently announced comedy headed for gigs across UAE this year, check out our full stand-up guide.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, June 25 8pm, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Images: Live Nation/What’s On archive