All the visa changes you need to know about…

Changes are here and these are ones to take note of. Changes have been made in the rules for tourist, residency, golden and, new and special visas have been launched in the UAE. These are all the changes you need to know.

Changes to tourist visas

Under the new regulations, travellers applying for tourist visas must provide detailed documentation, including confirmed hotel bookings, return flight tickets, and proof of accommodation for those staying with relatives. Applicants are also required to have a minimum of 5,000 dirhams in their credit or debit bank accounts for a two-month visa and 3,000 dirhams for a three-month visa.

The Blue Visa

The UAE has launched the first phase of its 10-year Blue Visa and it’s good news if you work in environmental protection. For the first phase, 20 sustainability thought leaders will be awarded after it was deemed they made an exceptional contribution to the environment’s protection. Through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the visa is given to supporters of environmental action.

This includes members of international organisations, companies, associations and non-governmental organisations and international companies. The criteria also includes global award winners, activists and researchers in environmental work. This is an extension of the Golden and Green Residences.

You can apply directly through the ICP or through nomination by relevant authorities in the UAE. The visa applies to individuals inside and outside of the UAE.

The Unified GCC Visa

A common GCC tourism visa is officially happening and it’s been confirmed that it will be called GCC Grand Tours. This will allow travellers to visit all six GCC countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, under one visa. The Schengen-style GCC tourism permit will allow tourists to spend more than a month in the region Although an official launch date wasn’t given, it’s expected to be in place by the end of the year, according to Khalid Jasim Al Midfa of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Authority (SCTDA).

Update to Golden Visa requirements

Dubai has cancelled the Dhs1 million down-payment previously required for people to qualify for the 10-year Golden Visa (through property investment). For buyers to be eligible, the property value must now be over Dhs2 million. Previously, property investors would have to put down a minimum payment of Dhs1 million. This is huge news for buyers and means that the majority of property investors in Dubai will now qualify for that special 10-year golden residency.

The Golden Visa for Gamers

The Dubai Gaming Visa aims to establish the city as a global leader in the gaming industry. This long-term residency is designed to attract top gamers, content creators, and industry professionals from across the globe, positioning Dubai as a key hub for gaming innovation. The 10-year residency falls under the culture and arts category. Applicants must be at least 25 years old and have proven expertise in the gaming industry, whether as a professional player, content creator, developer, or in other relevant roles.

Images: Getty

