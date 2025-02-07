For the late night club…

No matter for how many years I wake up early in the morning, for whatever reason it may be, which at the moment is showing up to my full-time day job so I can confront my responsibilities, I will never be a morning person. After dark is when I like to set out – fun things happen at night, under the cover of darkness, especially here in Dubai. These are some of the best things to do in the city past midnight if you’re a night owl too.

Duck & Waffle

Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated London exports of this year – Duck & Waffle has brought it’s late night charm to DIFC’s streets, where you’ll find many party-goers after their pub-club-crawl, having bleary-eyed breakfast and late night meals. This is precisely what it was popular for back in London as well, as many ex-Londoners have attested to the magical healing powers of the signature duck and waffle dish.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One Tower, DIFC, daily 12pm to 1am, Tel: +971 (0) 56 981 6655, @duckandwaffledubai

Take a swing with glow-in-the-dark golf

After the clock strikes midnight, head over to 3D Backlight Minigolf, where it’s dark no matter what time of the day. Split into three rooms, you’ll make your way around themed mini-golf rooms lit up with 3D, neon paintings to further test your skills.

3D Backlight Minigolf, Bahar Plaza, JBR, Mon to Thurs 1pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 11am to 1am, Dhs110, Tel: (0)4 565 7621, 3d-backlight-minigolf.ae

Go swimming in the dark

Last year, the Dubai Municipality answered all our prayers and opened three public 24/7 beaches. These night beaches have been opened specifically for night swimming.Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shores have been fit with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming. The beaches are open 24 hours a day.

Play laid-back at The Maine Land Brasserie

This sophisticated eatery from London in The Opus is a perfectly glamourous setting for a stunning showcase of entertainment, with sparkling chandeliers and a grand bar where master mixologists shake up some of the best cocktails. Sample their renowned menu of meat and seafood classics with a myriad of sultry entertainment and live music acts.

The Maine Land Brasserie, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, 12pm to 1am Sun to Tues, 12pm to 2am Weds to Sat. Tel: (0)4 577 6680. themaine.ae

Dine in musical style at The Showhouse

Another ravishing entrant into Dubai’s dinner-and-a-show scene, The Showhouse has all the ingredients for you to stay out late and make it worth it. A solid French-Mediterranean inspired menu paired with an innovative show full of song, dance, glitzy, glamorous costumes and the red curtain polish you’d expect from a concept like this. Prices start from Dhs395 for three-courses and a bottle of wine between two.

The Showhouse, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai. Weds to Thurs, 7pm to midnight, Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 423 8312. solutions-leisure.com

Jazz out at Aretha

Another dinner-and-a-show, but a bit differently. This brand new chip on the block is a tribute to the greatness that is Aretha Franklin, hence the musical act involves no dancing or showmanship and just pure, soul singing. Dine as you are serenaded by the incredible live acts bringing the best of the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, the ‘Golden Era’ of music to your table.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 880 5242. @arethadubai

Party hard at Sky2.0

This d3 nightclub, an export from Lebanon, constantly cements itself as one of the top places in the city when you’re looking for a fantastic night out. Sky 2.0 has pedigree, world-class nightclub carved right into its magnificent bones.

Sky2.0, d3, Dubai, Thurs to Sat, 10.30pm to 4am, Tel: (0) 58 633 3633, @sky2.0dubai

Sip in style at Galaxy Bar

This ultra-luxury late-night lounge is ranked number 45 in the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2023. But if you haven’t yet made your way inside the space-themed venue, you would be forgiven… Galaxy Bar runs on an ‘if you know, you know’ profile, and with capacity for only a handful of guests at a time, it’s not easy to get a reservation but it’s worth the wait.

Galaxy Bar, Gate Village, DIFC, open Sun, Tues, Wed 8pm to 3am, Thu to Sat 9pm to 4m, Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com, @galaxybardxb

Hang out with the cool kids at Honeycomb Hi-Fi

This Izakaya is a beautiful mish-mash of great food, great drinks and great music – the dining experience is driven by music, the love of it in all the forms and genres. It’s a great place for musical enthusiasts to frequent and find like-minded people who share the same passion for music. They have a weekly schedule of music to discover, quality artists playing the deck and the instruments, and regularly host listening parties for their patrons. Seldom do we have spaces that emphasize on simply the appreciation of an art with great mixology in tow.

Pullman Hotel Downtown, 8pm to 2am Sun to Thur, 8pm to 3am Fri and Sat, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

Get some late night bites at Bonbird

Everyone’s favorite fried chicken shop remains open till 2am, so it’s the perfect spot for when those late night greasy food cravings hit, or you’re making a pitstop post a club or party run. No matter the time of day, the chicken is always shatteringly crispy, uber fresh and really great, or if just plain fried chicken is not your thing, they have the melts which will send you to another planet.

Bonbird, City Walk, Dubai, daily, 11.30am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 228 2656, @bonbird.mena

Drive out to Last Exit

A food truck park of sorts, Last Exit is one of those places you go to for a road trip that won’t kill the joy. There are many locations in and outside the city and they all feature meals on wheels of an impressive variety. The themed concept is open to the public round the clock, so you can indulge in some street food whenever your heart desires.

@lastexitdubai

Take a ride in the Abra

The Dubai Abra is one of the oldest modes of public transportation in the city. It takes passengers across the Dubai Creek from Deira on one side to Bur Dubai on the other, for as little as Dhs1. An array of 150 traditional ferry boats will be waiting at the dock to take you across. The boats run every few minutes throughout the day between four stations along the Dubai Creek. The boats are now motorised but still offer as authentic an experience as any. The rides start at 6am and each water taxi holds about 20 passengers. The crossing will take you not more than five minutes but if you want to explore the waters a bit more, you can hire your own boat for an hour.

Try classic Dubai food at Ravi

A family restaurant, Ravi is one of the most iconic spots of Dubai and has seen the city grow and transform over a period of more than 45 years. It’s become a rite of passage in Dubai, a symbol of pop culture and a hotspot that not only attracts new tourists but age-old regulars who have known and loved the place for a long time. If there is only one venue that serves authentic Pakistani cuisine in the city, it’s Ravi. Try authentic chicken tikka, kebabs, lamb chops, biryani, daal, and mutton kadai well past midnight.

Ravi Restaurant, across various locations, @ravirestaurantsuae

Pick up freshly baked goods at one of Dubai’s oldest bakeries

Established in 1986 in Dubai, Al Reef Bakery is also something of a Dubai institution, serving up hot, fluffy and freshly baked Arabic bakery items around the clock. The menu is made up of primarily Levantine flavours, with things like the iconic manakeesh, zaatar and cheese breads and more. It’s located in Karama, standing in the same spot since it opened many, many years.

Al Reef Bakery, Karama, Dubai, daily, 24/7, Tel: (0) 54 990 9501, @alreeflebanesebakery

