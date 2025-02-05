These are the workshops in Dubai you need to be at…

This is your sign to put yourself out there – February is the month of growth, of readying yourself for the season and the new year to come ahead. This month, there’s loads of fun workshops in Dubai you can try your hand at to get out and do something new and fun. Valentine’s themed cake decoration, cheese board painting and more – take your pick!

Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. This Valentine’s, they’s hosting a mini sweetheart cake decorating workshop on February 8 and 9. Priced at Dhs230.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Sat and Sun, Feb 8, 9, 10.30am to 11.45am, Nov 10, 11am to 12.15pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

Reform Social and Grill

This Valentine’s, head over to Reform for cute, Valentine’s-themed workshops to get stuck into with your partner. Priced at Dhs320 per person, each session includes craft supplies, sharing platters and rolling Prosecco for two hours. On February 6, enjoy a cheese-board painting session and on February 13, paint your partner.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Feb 6 and 13, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs320, Tel: (0) 4 454 2638, @reformsocial

Alserkal Avenue

The perfect way to spend the weekend, relaxing, recharging and rejuvenating for the week ahead. Shimis at Alserkal Avenue is hosting a yoga class in The Yard. Start your day with a calm, creative flow that brings balance to the chaos and leaves you feeling refreshed and centered. Class starts at 8.30am.

The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, Feb 8, Sat, 8.30am to 9.30am, @alserkalavenue

The Makers Society

Looking to learn some woodworking? This spot offers not just beginners classes, but also courses for you to get the low down on woodworking. You’ll be provided all the materials and for the one hour class at Dhs150. Class takes place on Saturdays at 3pm. It’s a great activity for something fun to do with your partner this Valentine’s.

The Makers Society, Ras Al Khor, 3pm, Sat in Feb, Tel: (0) 4 329 5478, @dubaimakerssociety

Henna at The Workshop

Master the art of henna design at this workshop at The Workshop.The class will be conducted in English at Cafe at The Back at The Workshop. Spend two hours diving into the timeless art of henna with a hands-on class designed to teach you everything you need to create stunning henna patterns – learn all the fine details.

The Workshop, Sun, Feb 9, Dhs273, 15+, theworkshopdubai.com

Vertical Design

The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class, Feb 6 to 27, verticaldesigndxb.com

