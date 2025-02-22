Ramadan sales 2025 have started…
Whether you’re in the market for a new wardrobe, a new couch or even a new car, or you would like to gift some beautiful things to your loved ones, Ramadan sales are a great chance to save some cash. Some brands have started to announce their Ramadan sales, even before the Holy Month has started and we’ve gathered them here. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as more are announced.
Namshi
Namshi have announced their sale with 30 to 80 per cent off. Use code RAMADAN.
See the Ramadan women’s sale here, and the men’s sale here.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn are another retailer with a pre Ramadan sale. There’s 25 per cent off or buy 2 get one free on selected lines.
Shop the sale here.
Sephora
Sephora has released a bunch of sets that are great value for what they are actually worth. They make a lovely gift for the special people in your life, or yourself. There’s brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Rare Beauty, Gisou, Kerastase and so much more. Take a look at them here.
ASOS
ASOS have announced a ‘Ramadan is coming’ sale with 30 per cent off the 1000s of items on the ASOS app. Download the app here.
6thStreet
6th Street has up to 80 per cent off items for the pre Ramadan sale. They have discounts of amazing brands such as Coast, Crocs, Tommy Hilfiger, Karen Millen, Boohoo, Steve Madden and more. See the sale on 6thstreet.com
Sharaf DG
Sharaf DG have a large sale of up to 65 per cent on mobiles and home appliances such as dishwashers, cookers, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more. See the offers here.
Dwell
Dwell stores are a great option for homeware, especially if you’re going to have people over to break your fast. They have a ‘Ramadan Ready’ Sale which is up to 80 per cent off selected pieces. They’re a great place for towels, bedsheets, and unique decor pieces. Take a look here.
Garmin
Garmin are having an early Ramadan sale if you’re in the mood for a smart watch, a dashcam, satnav or more. There’s a flat 10 per cent off and you can check on the deals here on garmin.ae
Amazon
Amazon have already started their Ramadan sale too with up to 70 per cent off and free delivery. You can grab fashion items, homeware, groceries, baby essentials and loads more. Choose what you need here.
SSS
Sun and Sand Sports have a great Get Ramadan Ready sale and they have a long list of brands to choose from. They stock Adidas, Hoka, Nike, Converse and more. Spend Dhs500 and get Dhs100 off, spend Dhs1000 and get Dhs250 off with the code SAVE. Take a look here.
Faces
Faces also have lots of Ramadan offers to choose from including giftsets and general offers,especially if you’re looking for a fragrance. There’s also a free Dhs200 gift card when you spend Dhs699 across the site faces.ae
Centrepoint
Centrepoint has started its Ramadan sales across men’s, women’s, kid’s, home, beauty and sports where you’ll find up to 70 per cent off. You can use codes BIG50 for Dhs50 off Dhs350, and BIG100 for Dhs100 off Dhs500 for that little bit extra.
Dyson
Dyson have an offer to save up to Dhs700 this Ramadan on some of their appliances so whether you’re looking for a Dyson vacuum, a Dyson airwrap or a Dyson Purifier, there are lots of discounts on dyson.ae
Homecentre
Homecentre have up to 70 per cent off their homeware and decor and if you’re hosting over Ramadan, it’s the perfect time to grab all you need.
