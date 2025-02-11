It will be the world’s tallest wellbeing resort…

Early in February 2025, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, unveiled Therme Dubai—the world’s tallest wellbeing resort. And a few days later, more details were unveiled to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a visit to the World Government Summit.

Here’s what we now know…

Therme Dubai will be a world-class wellbeing destination spanning 500,000 square feet. And since this is Dubai, it will be the world’s tallest well-being resort soaring 100 meters high.

Curious as to how tall that is? It is about the height of the cantilever at One Za’abeel in Dubai.

Inside, the stunning resort will feature wellbeing zones, diverse thermal pools, dedicated luxury floors, and restaurants.

The standout feature? It will be home to three waterfalls, each 18 meters high, along with a water experience comprising 4,500 square meters of indoor pools and terraces. In keeping with the water-focused theme, there will be an indoor water park with 15 waterslides and experiential art pieces.

During the Dubai Ruler’s visit, he was briefed on the project’s three distinct zones: Play Zone, Relax Zone and Restore Zone.

The Play Zone will be a family-friendly area that blends fun, entertainment, and health-related activities for both adults and children.

The Relax Zone will cater to adults, offering both indoor and outdoor pools, mineral pools, steam rooms, and natural treatments using mineral-enhanced water.

The Restore Zone shines a spotlight on rejuvenation, providing visitors with a tranquil escape in a spacious thermal complex. Here visitors can expect saunas, steam rooms, and mineral treatments, allowing the guests to feel revitalized and renewed.

Another attractive feature of Therme will be the indoor botanical garden. It is set to be the largest in the world, featuring over 200 plant species from around the world. It will include crystal clear thermal waters, saunas, and therapeutic mineral pools.

The resort’s spa treatments on offer will take inspiration from global bathing traditions, including Roman and Turkish baths, Japanese hot springs, and Nordic saunas. It will feature a number of water-based and artistic experiences, all integrated with advanced technology.

As sustainability is a top priority for the UAE, the resort ensures it encompasses top-notch measures, including state-of-the-art water treatment, heating, and cooling systems. 90 per cent of the thermal pool water will be recycled, while 80 per cent of the resort’s fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources.

According to Therme Group, construction will begin in 2026, with completion set for 2028. The project will be developed in Zabeel Park with an estimated investment of Dhs2b.

Images: Dubai Media Office and Therme Group video stills