The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle is taking place in Dubai this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23 and some roads will have no access for motorists for parts of the weekend. Riders are preparing for the annual 92km race plus other shorter 35km and 12km events. Some areas affected are JVC, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sports City, Springs, Damac Hills.

Dubai Eye has reported the road closures are the following:

Saturday, February 22

From 6.15am until 9.30 am no access to the D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan to Expo City Dubai direction or from Expo City Dubai D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan Road. Restricted and limited traffic flow at the traffic lights of D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan / Hessa Street. Tilal Al Ghaf and Remraam will be affected also.

Sunday, February 23

On Sunday, February 23 there will be a larger number of roads closed for the main event.

From 6.10am until 8.22am, no access to D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan or the passing of the Traffic circle Al Qudra Road / Umm Sequim & D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan. The affected areas include Al Reem, Damac Hills, Damac Hills 2 Akoya (DAMAC), Mira, Mira Oasis, Town Square, Cherry Woods, Serena, Arabian Ranches 2, The Sustainable City, Al Waha, Layan.

From 6.22am until 8.22am there will be no access to D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan or the passing of the traffic circle Al Qudra Road / Umm Sequim and D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan. Affected areas are Global Village, The Villa, City Land Mall, Arabian Ranches.

From 6.50am until 8.40am, no access to Hessa Street. Affected areas are Studio City and Motor City.

From 6.10am. until 9.50am, no access to Hessa Street or D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan. Affected area is Tilal Al Ghaf.

From 7.25am until 9.50am, no access to Hessa Street. Affected areas will be Sports City, Jumeriah Golf Estates, Al Barsha, Al Barsha South, Jumeriah Village Circle.

From 7.00am until 9.30am, no access to Al Asayel Street (there are controlled exits and a diverted route in place). Affected areas will be Springs, Jumeirah Park, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Islands, JLT (DMCC), Meadows diversion.

