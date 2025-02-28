It’s a new month…

And on that note, we’re bringing you all that’s good in the capital. Here are 7 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, February 28

Take a break with Juan Valdez coffee

If you’re a java connoisseur like we are, you’ll want to give this one a try. Juan Valdez has arrived in the capital with its amazing line of Colombian coffees, and the brand new Abu Dhabi outlet promises a dining experience that complements its signature brews. Savour specialty offerings and desserts such as the matcha cheesecake, almond croissant, red velvet cookies and more.

Juan Valdez Coffee, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 10am to midnight daily. @juanvaldez.mena

Enjoy the weather at Saadiyat Beach Club

Are gorgeous turquoise waters and wonderful white sand what come to mind when you think of Saadiyat Island? We thought so. Enjoy shoreside views alongside a 9-kilometre stretch of beach and simple luxury at their lovely food and beverage outlets, including Safina, De La Costa, and Cabana 9. They also have a host of exciting Ramadan offerings, including redeemable day passes, ladies’ nights and more.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8:00am to 7:30pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 656 3501, @saadiyatbeachclub

Or if you’re on Hudayriyat, at Ilios

This one is open on the sidelines of Surf Abu Dhabi, and it looks stunning. Inspired by the ‘joie de vivre’ mindset of Greece, Ilios Beach Club is your one-stop destination for poolside parties and flavourful dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, when you’re on Hudayriyat. Inclusive of a lounge and private pool, its menu focuses on seafood options, pasta picks and premium meat cuts you can enjoy while lounging about on their expansive indoor and outdoor area, with stunning sunset views complementing your experience. Read more here.

@_iliosbeachclub

Head down to Feels at Marsana

Feels juice bar is now in Abu Dhabi’s Marsana on Hudayriyat Island, and brings its line-up of clean food, fresh juices and smoothies to one of the city’s most exciting destinations. From nutrient-packed bowls to cold-pressed juices, they serve it all.

Feels, Marsana, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 3am (Ramadan timings). @wearefeels

Saturday, March 1

Visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

This is the largest mosque in the UAE, and easily one of the most beautiful mosques in the world. Whether you’re a resident or visitor, you haven’t truly experienced Abu Dhabi if you haven’t visited. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has a total of 82 domes, over 1,000 columns and is surrounded by reflective pools, and this stunning structure’s sight is truly breathtaking. From marbled halls to gold-plated chandeliers, mosaic artwork to amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, the place of worship is a sight to behold.

szgmc.gov.ae

Discover the beauty of the Abrahamic Family House

This is another beautiful structure you absolutely must visit when in the capital. It holds places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions. This Saadiyat Island-housed symbol of love, tolerance and peace is open to the public, free of charge. Just make sure you book in advance to secure a spot, so you can experience the three individual sites of worship, a mosque, a church and a synagogue, as well as the peace garden and a Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Abrahamic Family House, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tues to Sun 10am to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 657 5900. @abrahamicfh

Sunday, March 2

Become a petrolhead at Emirates National Auto Museum

Abu Dhabi’s pyramid-shaped Emirates National Auto Museum is an unmissable pit-stop for any car lover and is home to over 200 cars owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. The Al Dhafra attraction will have you snapping away before you enter the facility, with a retired aircraft and the world’s largest model SUV at the entrance. Once inside, classic American muscle, rugged off-road machinery and a prized Mercedes rainbow collection await.

Emirates National Auto Museum, Hamim Road, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 5pm daily, Dhs50.

And when you need to look sharp…

…head to AKIN, who have opened their first abu dhabi store in al raha beach. this new york style barbershop sits in a gorgeous location overlooking the water, so you can take in gorgeous views as their master hairdressers get you looking sharp. From a welcome coffee to attentive stylists and an incredible hot towel shave experience that will find its way to the top of your self-care routine, this is one spot you must check out when you’re looking for a trim, beard tune up or full makeover. They also have a great line of grooming products and a cool clothing range, so you know you’ll walk out a brand new man. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself tapping your feet to their cool tunes.

AKIN, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. @akinbarber