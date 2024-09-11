Wave hello to these cool new concepts in town…

Master developers Modon are bringing chic new Greek beach club Ilios, as well as gorgeous new Nalu Surf Club to Hudayriyat Island, right as we get set for cooler months in the UAE capital.

Images: supplied

The luxurious food and beverage duo will flank the much-anticipated Surf Abu Dhabi megaproject at the capital’s own adventure hub, Hudayriyat Island, making for the ideal beachside lifestyle experience. While Ilios will be the ideal beachfront setting that will have you savouring bites and sipping beverages as you watch surfers hone their skills against an idyllic Abu Dhabi sunset, Nalu is ideal for when you dry off after a day of adventures and want to sit down to experience a menu of eclectic eats.

Ilios

Inspired by the ‘joie de vivre’ mindset of Greece, Ilios Beach Club will be your one-stop destination for poolside parties and flavourful dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, when you’re on Hudayriyat. Inclusive of a lounge and private pool, its menu focuses on seafood options, pasta picks and premium meat cuts you can enjoy while lounging about on their expansive indoor and outdoor area, with stunning sunset views complementing your experience.

Nalu

Nalu Surf Club hosts you in a casual yet sophisticated setting, with a dual-storey layout and rooftop lounge as well as polished wooden interiors and a sun-soaked bar inspired by the Californian coast. Watch as surf enthusiasts and newcomers to the board life catch a wave against the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline, in a family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant opens this Friday, September 13.

Watch this space, there’s something on the horizon (hint: it could be a wave)…