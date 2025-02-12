Our weekend list is back…

Savour (what could be) the last few weeks of great weather in the capital, with a host of fun activities to be enjoyed. Here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, February 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the capital

Why? Because it’s that time of the year. When? All day February 14 (and possibly into the weekend). Where? We thought you’d ask – here’s 30 places where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in Abu Dhabi.

Welcome the weekend at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s Cinq à Sept

Head to La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah Island for its happy hour, the ‘Cinq à Sept’. Perfect for a post-work catch up, this is the ideal way to say goodbye to the week that was and get a head start on your plans for the two fun days that await.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm, Dhs48. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

A community carnival calls…

ADQ is bringing its annual Community Carnival back to the capital on February 14, and the celebration will stay in town for a full 10 days at Khalifa Park. It will feature new dedicated zones, bringing to town a family-friendly experience encompassing entertainment, food, sports, and educational activities. Zones shall include The Hub, The Playing Field which will feature a special NBA fan zone, sports, games, and other exciting activities activities while the Food Boulevard will showcase a selection of food trucks offering a diverse range of cuisines from around the world.

ADQ Community Carnival, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, February 14 to 23, 4pm to 10pm, Dhs10, free entry for ages 12 and under. @adq.community

Saturday, February 15

Motorheads, unite…

Because there’s a new Yas Motor Majlis and adrenaline-soaked Yas Racing Series coming to town this weekend – and it includes supercars, high-speed action, and a stunning 300-car strong display, plus 4 action-packed races that will keep the excitement at peak levels all weekend long. It’s completely free for you to enjoy.

February 15 and 16, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, free entry. @ymcofficial

Find out What a Girl Wants

Global sensation Christina Aguilera, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in 17 years, will put her four-octave vocal range to a string of her best hits from the last two decades on Saturday, February 15. Regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American pop star will belt out renditions of some of her biggest hits, including Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful. Tickets from Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights presents Christina Aguilera, Saturday February 15, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights

It’s time to Masquerave with Black Coffee

South African DJ Black Coffee is a regular in the UAE, performing at numerous festivals. This February, the popular musician is jetting into the UAE capital to perform at the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi for Masquerave. The rave takes place under the stunning dome, which turns into a one-of-a-kind dancefloor at night.

Black Coffee Live, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs495, April 27, Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi

Experience a cultural classic at Winds of Culture by Pura

Experience a one-of-a-kind cultural classic at Al Ain’s Winds of Culture by Pura festival on Saturday, February 15, where timeless tradition, classical music and unmatched natural beauty shall converge at one of the UAE’s most scenic natural wonders, Jebel Hafit Desert Park. Organised in collaboration with SAMIT Event Group, this pioneering edition of the festival promises to introduce you to an event site like never before, with the cultural treat being presented at a UNESCO World Heritage right here in the Garden City. This is your chance to experience thrilling classical music in a non-traditional, natural venue that will blend the traditions of China with the natural beauty of Al Ain and rich Emirati heritage.

Winds of Culture by Pura, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain, Saturday February 15, Dhs399 (gold), Dhs499 (VIP). Tel: (0)50 774 1639. @windsofculture. platinumlist.com

Sunday, February 16

Try the all-new Mezzaluna at Yas Mall

Bringing its 40-year legacy of signature Italian dishes to Abu Dhabi is New York-born Mezzaluna, whose delicious flavours and warm ambiance have arrived at Yas Mall. Ingredients such as San Marzano tomatoes and fresh buffalo mozzarella with milk sourced from southern Italy ensure this is a menu you must check out this weekend. Take in the stunning interiors while you’re at it.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. @mezzaluna.ae

Head out to the Garden City for the DAZ festival

For thrills, creativity, and unforgettable entertainment, head out to the DAZ Festival beginning this weekend in Al Ain. Families will have a chance to rediscover the joys of the great outdoors at this dynamic destination, where nature, adventure, and family connections converge in an unforgettable celebration. With climbing, jumping, exploring, and indulging in mouthwatering treats, the DAZ Festival transforms the park into a playground of endless possibilities and gives you a chance to get back to basics, as you enjoy the outdoors.

DAZ Festival, Al Jahili Park, Al Ain, February 14 to 23, from Dhs30. @dazfestival