Sponsored: Celebrate love at one of Abu Dhabi’s premier luxury properties…

At The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a series of classy venues and exciting activations this February. From unparalleled corniche views to iconic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences on a helipad, to one of the capital’s prized seafood eats, your celebrations are about to touch new heights.

Cabana Beach Bar & Grill

Descend on this venue, where Caroline Astor’s Valentine Supper will be served at a brilliant Abu Dhabi beachfront cabana as you tuck into a luxury-drenched spread comprising caviar, fresh oysters and foie gras, followed by Wagyu beef tenderloin with truffle mashed potatoes and rich beef jus, or buttery Patagonian toothfish with white asparagus and lemon beurre blanc. The ultimate way to bring the curtains down on your evening? A 24K gold chocolate lava cake, paired with raspberry coulis.

Cabana Beach Bar & Grill, February 14, 8pm to midnight, Dhs5,000 (unlimited bubbly)

The Helipad at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Let this one-of-a-kind location in the capital whisky you and yours away for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, 255 metres above the city. Beaming down on your Valentine’s Day celebration is a gorgeous Abu Dhabi sunset coupled with tunes of a violinist, as you enjoy handcrafted sandwiches such as smoked salmon with crème fraîche on squid ink buns and delightful pastries including the red fruit millefeuille and spiced apple choux.

February 14, Dhs1500, 5.30pm to 7pm.

Catch at St. Regis

One of the capital’s premier seafood eats is set to host you and yours for an exciting Valentine’s Day escape by the sea, as you indulge in a delightful four-course menu featuring scallop and pineapple lovers’ crisp, Patagonian toothfish paired with summer squash and the Happily Ever After dessert, all accompanied by live music from the duo of Artem and Anna.

February 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs1,200 per couple, Dhs1,650 (bubbly package)

Villa Toscana

Few locations in the world capture the romance of Valentine’s Day like Tuscany, and Villa Toscana gets this. Head over for an unmatched celebration of love, with a four-course set menu with a bottle of prosecco, including dishes such as the Red Mazara shrimp tartare, handmade tortelli and more.

February 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs1,000.

Azura Panoramic Lounge

Up above it all, escape to this rooftop retreat where a classy menu of fresh French oysters with pink peppercorn mignonette, seared foie gras with apple compote, and octopus carpaccio with pickled onions and extra virgin olive oil set the stage for mains such as succulent lobster and slow-braised beef short ribs, finished with lemon beurre blanc, truffle jus, butter-glazed baby potatoes, and sautéed broccolini.

Oh, and did we mention the live entertainment?

You’ll find DJ Yuana spinning tunes as you enjoy in warm chocolate lava cake with raspberry coulis (a glass of prosecco doesn’t hurt).

Images: supplied