Because girls just wanna have fun…

If February 14 is Valentine’s Day, February 13 is Galentine’s Day and yes, it is very much a real thing. Now, the general notion is that Galentine’s was invented by all the bitter, single women as a way to spite all the happy couples out there who are about ride into the sunset because the man planned one mediocre dinner in the whole year. As such, this is untrue – there is nothing that is stopping women in relationships from celebrating the fortifying powers of female friendship, a tender beast so unique and absolute, a replacement could never stand up to it. Here’s to that.

Legally Blonde

A post shared by Legally Blonde (@legallyblondemovies)



A classic tale of rediscovery, empowerment and incredible fashion choices – Legally Blonde takes you into the life of Elle Woods, a sorority queen with money coming out of her ears and perhaps only a pretty face to offer. Her boyfriend is dumping her to go to law school and on a whim, she enrolls there to get him back, ending up discovering a passion and potential she herself never imagined she had. It’s a fail-proof feel good flick and of course, you can’t forget the courtroom looks – pink never looked so good.

Stream on Prime Video

Mean Girls

A post shared by Prime Movies (@primemovies)



Another classic, Mean Girls is an essential part of the pop-culture syllabus – you need this for character development, because everyone at some point has been on either side of the Cady-The Plastics dynamic. Teenagers are mean and that’s just the reality of school life – it’s usually not that deep, but still, Regina’s downfall is a truly satisfying end to the story. And of course, who can forget the The Plastics’ iconic Christmas carols. If you’re looking for a no-brainer with some heart, this is the one to watch.

Stream on Prime Video

13 Going on 30

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)



Personally, this is one of my favourite movies of all time, and will fill your heart with such indescribable joy – I may be biased, but Jenna Rink’s development arc intersects with a magical story of love and redemption, and it’s just such an enjoyable watch every single time. Mark Ruffalo as Matt is a lovable champion of everything Jenna does, and that’s exactly what we need to see on Galentine’s. It’s chock full of nostalgia and emotions we all have felt at some point in our lives.

Stream on Netflix

The Devil Wears Prada

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk)



One of Meryl Streep’s most memorable performances – this is a film that never goes out of style. Following the whirlwind journey of Andy Sachs, a fresh-faced aspiring journalist, as she navigates the cutthroat world of high fashion, it’ll take you through an emotional roller coaster. Anne Hathaway’s transformation as Andy is a magical moment in the movie and, from jaw-dropping couture to razor-sharp dialogue, it’s the perfect choice for a feel-good night in for the gals or for a dose of unexpected motivation.

Stream on Disney+

Barbie

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)



Barbie was a moment and a half – no movie has ever divided the Internet this way, be it for or against the idea of a movie about a plastic doll in a plastic world. But Greta Gerwig’s genius took over and delivered a film about female empowerment with the sharpest of wit and satire. Her direction seamlessly blends satire, heart, and a dash of existentialism, making this more than just a nostalgic trip. It’s a story that speaks to everyone who’s ever wondered what it means to live authentically.

Rent on Google Play

Bridget Jones’s Diary

A post shared by ELLE Poland (@ellepolska)



Bridget is all of us. She’s imperfect, miserable, hopeful, lovable and hilariously relatable. Her diary is full of aspirations and her life is full of men she shouldn’t be associating with. What must she do, when she wants to lose weight, find the love of her life, escape her sleazy boss, so on and so forth. Bridget Jones’s Diary takes us through the laughs and the tears of normal human life. Perfect for when you’re with your girlfriends and want to feel seen.

Stream on Netflix

Pitch Perfect

A post shared by Pitch Perfect (@pitchperfectmovie)



Following Beca as she reluctantly joins the Barden Bellas, an all-girls a cappella group desperate for a comeback, the film is packed with insane renditions of some of our favourite hits, and the promise of unwavering togetherness. Equal parts funny and empowering, it’s a story about finding your voice, embracing your weirdness, and crushing it on your own terms. There’s some romance in there, to tug at your heartstrings, and a satisfying end to the story.

Stream on Prime Video