Voting closes tomorrow…

There might have already been some important votes cast in the closing months of 2024, but your electoral duties aren’t over yet. Your city needs you.

The What’s On Dubai Awards is returning for a 2025 edition, bigger and better than ever before and featuring some new look categories. And whilst it’s our responsibility to show you What’s On in this incredible city of ours, it’s you – our trusted readers – who ultimately decide Dubai’s success stories. It’s precisely because of this that we, as always, are handing you the power to crown your favourite places, spaces and faces in the What’s On Awards.

With the exception of four editorially decided awards, you have sole and final dominion over who wins the coveted titles across a dazzling range of leisure, entertainment and hospitality categories. Whether it’s your most beloved breakfast spot, standout ladies’ night, or a brilliant staycation you return to time and again, now is the time to champion your favourite spots in Dubai – as this is your last chance to vote for the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025.

Taking place at a glittering ceremony in April, we’ll be crowning the best restaurants, hotels, attractions and much more across the city.

Do you have a go-to cafe? A sundowner spot you return to for every special occasion? A must-try restaurant that everyone needs to know about? Whether it’s a brilliant brunch that you take visitors to every time they come, a luxe spa that you want to shout about, or a beach hotel that deserves to be named the best – we want to know.

Voting is open right now, so stop what you’re doing and head straight here to cast your votes for your favourite Dubai spots. You have until tomorrow, February 12, 2025 to cast your vote. Click here to vote now.

Wondering who took home the coveted trophies in 2024? You can see all the winners of the What’s On Dubai Awards 2024 here.

Venue registration

If you’re a venue in Dubai that still wishes to register, then there’s still time. Here’s our complete guide to registering for the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025.

If you know how it all works and want to skip straight to registration, you can do that now on our dubai.platinumlist.net page.