We’re now in the Sam Wilson (Anthony ‘Clarence’ Mackie) era of Captain America, after Steve’s emotional Vibranium baton pass at the end of last The Avengers saga. The world is on the precipice of all-out war once again, a situation likely to be hampered by the fact US President-elect (played by Harrison Ford) moonlights as a beetroot-faced, hair-triggered, violently obstinate, smash-fetishist. Red Hulk, wait, who did you think we were talking about?

Captain America: Brave New World hits UAE screens this February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day – which is appropriate, because we fell completely in love with the choreography of the fight sequences of this film. It’s also a movie that asks some hyper-relevant societal questions within its narrative, far deeper and politically poetic than we have any right to expect from a superhero movie. Ahead of its release, we took part in a virtual press conference with the stars of the film. These are just some of the most tantalising insight nuggets they had to share…

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, on why it’s important we got another Captain America movie:

“Well, I mean, it was really all about Sam Wilson as Captain America and continuing. We saw him in the biggest movie we’ve ever made, Avengers: Endgame. We saw Steve Rogers pass it to Sam Wilson. We wanted to continue that story. And it’s always about bringing new characters to the MCU, and this amazing cast that you see before you did just that.”

Harrison Ford, President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, on the future of his character:

“I hope he [Thaddeus Ross] can come back. I hope the story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk. I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that’s really not my department. I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground. What an amazing group of people to work with, and what an imaginative reality.

So I was looking forward to having a piece of the action. I think the character was a great fit for me. I was honoured to be able to do my work on top of a foundation that a wonderful actor, Bill Hurt, provided for the character. And the story is a wonderful extension of the stories that Thunderbolt Ross has been part of. And I think that that I was, you know, I watched Marvel movies, and seeing actors I really liked, really admired, have a great time, and I thought, hey, I want me some of that.

Giancarlo Esposito, Sidewinder, on joining the MCU:

“You know, I feel, you know, just really honored, because to join the MCU is to join a franchise with a depth of integrity. And they’re making films that mean something, and that they are entertaining.”

“But to me, the depth of this film is in its relationships. And the relationships that create empathy and friendship and trust, suspicion, all of these elements are tantalizing to me. And so I wanted to work with this group for a long period of time, and we know the story. There were some fan-casting suggestions for me. But what tickled me the most was to be doing something that is new and different and bringing a new character into this world. I have a great depth of respect for Anthony Mackie, and as Captain America, who has all of the elements of charisma, but also the elements of leadership and morality, and someone who’s lived it.”

“I look at this film as a very personal film for me, even though I played this character. I was saying earlier that there’s something about Captain America that I like. Even as Sidewinder.”

“You know, in my conversation with Julius Onah [the director] in trying to figure out who this guy is and how we should work together, that mindfulness shows through. The mindfulness to the bigger picture of what this story is saying. But, you know, Nate Moore [producer] has taught me this is entertainment, this has gotta be fun, and so all of those things play into the elements that make me very proud to be a part of this project.”

Anthony Mackie, Sam Wilson/Captain America, on the difference in Cap leadership styles between Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers [question asked by Mohamed Alahabashi]:

“I think Sam and Steve are similar in a lot of ways. I think that’s why Steve chose Sam to give the shield to, because of his distinct integrity and humanity.”

“But you know, there’s a certain level of compassion and understanding that comes into Sam Wilson because, remember when we met him, he was a counsellor. He was a veteran. He was just an open book of intentions and goodwill. So, I think with that, you know, that informs who he is as Captain America and, you know, who he is as a human being. It takes a very compassionate person to be a listener and a counsellor.”

“And, you know, Julius and I have talked about that from the beginning. How do we get that understanding, that compassion, and that caring into an action movie of this magnitude, to display how beautiful of a human being Sam Wilson is, as opposed to a brunt, a brute, a force of nature?”

