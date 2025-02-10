Sponsored: A cultural treat awaits…

Experience a one-of-a-kind cultural classic at Al Ain’s Winds of Culture by Pura festival on Saturday, February 15, where timeless tradition, classical music and unmatched natural beauty shall converge at one of the UAE’s most scenic natural wonders, Jebel Hafit Desert Park.

Organised in collaboration with SAMIT Event Group, this pioneering edition of the festival promises to introduce you to an event site like never before, with the cultural treat being presented at a UNESCO World Heritage right here in the Garden City. This is your chance to experience thrilling classical music in a non-traditional, natural venue that will blend the traditions of China with the natural beauty of Al Ain and rich Emirati heritage.

Held under the patronage of the Embassy of China in the UAE and supported by the China Cultural Centre, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, a renowned favourite among UAE residents and its horde of tourists as one of the nation’s leading natural wonders was chosen to host the event with the aim of blending its delightful desert charm and cultural significance,

If you’re still wondering why you need to visit the first edition of the Winds of Culture by Pura festival, it’s because you’re about to be taken on an unforgettable ride that will introduce and expose you to nature, culture, and adventure, all right here in the UAE capital. You can look forward to entertainment and attractions such as the melodies of a skilled Chinese saxophonist and pianist, traditional tea ceremonies, and lively cultural displays, and for those that are heading out to one of the UAE’s premier adventure destinations for a healthy dose of thrills, you won’t be disappointed. Explore, relax and spend the night before you enjoy a traditional Emirati breakfast and watch colourful kites adorn the Al Ain sky.

Head to Winds of Culture by Pura in Al Ain this weekend, where the ultimate cultural celebration awaits.

Winds of Culture by Pura, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain, Saturday February 15, Dhs399 (gold), Dhs499 (VIP). Tel: (0)50 774 1639. @windsofculture. platinumlist.com

