Dining above it all, in the clouds…

Some meals come with a side of French fries, others with a 360-degree panorama of Dubai from the clouds. Whether you’re dipping into the world’s highest infinity pool, toasting at a rooftop lounge, or enjoying sushi 230 metres in the air, these sky-high rooftop bars and restaurants take dining (and chilling) to another level – literally. Here are 15 stunning sky-high rooftop bars and restaurants in Dubai.

At.mosphere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by At.mosphere Burj Khalifa Dubai (@atmospheredubai)



Sitting 442 metres above the city on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere holds the Guinness World Record for the highest restaurant from ground level. The menu leans modern French, with precision in every detail, but the real draw is the feeling of dining among the clouds. Whether it’s a long, slow dinner or a quick drink in the lounge, nothing quite compares to watching Dubai from this height.

Atmsophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

S Bar, SLS Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Bar at SLS Dubai (@sbardubai)



On the 71st floor of SLS Dubai, S Bar sets the bar high. With stunning views stretching across the city and a sleek, modern vibe, it’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re on cloud 9. The cocktails here are well-crafted, and the atmosphere is effortlessly chic. It’s a space where you can relax, enjoy some great bites, and feel like you’ve found your new favourite hangout in the sky.

S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai,. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai

Fi’lia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fi’lia at SLS Dubai (@filiadubai)



Recognized as the first fully female-led Italian Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai, Fi’lia stands out in more ways than one. Twenty-five year old executive chef Chef de Cuisine Sara Aqel has put her creative stamp on the vibrant spot to fuse tradition and modern on the 70th floor of the SLS Dubai. If you’re looking for a must-try restaurant in Dubai, Fi’lia ticks all the boxes. It has the views, impeccable service, value for money and excellent food.

Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

High Society by Jean Imbert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Society (@highsocietyatthelana)



Perched at the 30th floor at The Lana, High Society puts you front and centre of Dubai’s skyline with an amazing view of the Burj Khalifa. Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert brings a menu of light bites that match the setting. Whether you’re stopping by for a drink or settling in for a bite, it’s the kind of place that lets you unwind while the city lights shine below.

The Lana, Marasi Drive, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @highsocietyatthelana

Attiko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATTIKO Dubai (@attikodubai)



On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about high-energy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the right ways.

W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

The Penthouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Penthouse Dubai (@thepenthousedubai)



This award-winning rooftop lounge on the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah is as much about the atmosphere as it is about the view. Known for its electric nightlife and Japanese fusion menu, The Penthouse blends city lights, deep house beats, and a crowd that knows exactly why they’re here. Come for the sunset, stay for the DJs, and don’t be surprised if you leave way later than planned.

The Penthouse Dubai, Rooftop lounge & Nightclub, Five Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Privilege

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Privilege at SLS Dubai (@privilegedubai)



Officially home to the highest overflow pool in the world, Privilege sits 325 metres up on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai. The two infinity pools, signature cocktails, and panoramic city views make it a prime spot for both daytime lounging and late-night drinks. Whether you’re floating above the skyline or sinking into a sunset cocktail, it’s a perspective of Dubai you won’t get anywhere else.

Privilige, Marasi Dr., Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @privilegedubai

Aura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AURA SKYPOOL (@auraskypool.dubai)



At 210 metres above sea level, AURA is the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, offering uninterrupted views of Dubai’s skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re floating above the city or lounging with a drink in hand, the feeling is nothing short of surreal.

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai

CouCou Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CouCou Dubai (@coucourooftop)



Fifty-two floors up, CouCou doesn’t take itself too seriously – and that’s the charm. Playful yet polished, this rooftop at The View at The Palm mixes Mediterranean flavours, signature cocktails, and live entertainment with a sense of mischief. Cosy booths, scenic views, and a little space to dance make it the kind of place where the night takes its own course.

CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

SUSHISAMBA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUSHISAMBA Dubai (@sushisambadubai)



Two elevators, 230 metres, and suddenly, you’re dining above the city. SUSHISAMBA, perched on the 51st floor of The St. Regis Dubai, offers an all-encompassing view of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and beyond. The design is as much a spectacle as the setting, with intricate woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions. At the heart of it all? A robata grill and sushi bar bringing fire, flavour, and a front-row seat to the action.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Above Eleven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Above Eleven Dubai (@aboveelevendubai)



With much of the Palm Jumeirah low-lying, finding a lofty perch to admire the sunset in this area of the city isn’t easy. So when Bangkok-born Above Eleven opened on the 14th floor rooftop of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it was the the picture-perfect skylines of Dubai, this is the place to go. Above Eleven is an all box-ticking spot for spectacular views, cocktails, vibes, and flawless service.

And if you haven’t been to the Yunza Brunch yet, you’re missing out. Saturdays at Above Eleven are all about sky-high vibes, live sax beats, and a brunch that just keeps going. From 1-4pm, tuck into a feast packed with delicious flavours and free-flowing drinks, then keep the party going with the afterparty on the terrace until 6pm. With stunning views, an uplifting atmosphere, and a solid lineup of food and drinks, it’s the kind of brunch you’ll want to enjoy with your crew. Packages start at Dhs295, house Dhs395, Prosecco Dhs495. And if you’re just in it for the afterparty, it’s Dhs150 for brunch guests and Dhs199 for everyone else.

Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai

CÉ LA VI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉ LA VI Dubai (@celavidubai)



Located on level 54 of Address Sky View, CÉ LA VI is known for some of the most stunning views in the city. The terrace looks straight onto the Burj Khalifa, making it the perfect spot for that picture-perfect shot – if you angle your phone just right. But it’s more than just a backdrop. From the Dubai Fountains dancing below to the electric atmosphere as the night unfolds, the setting is pure spectacle. Even getting there is an experience, with a private glass elevator ride that whisks you up from the ground floor, leaving Sheikh Zayed Road twinkling beneath you.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View Address, Tower 2, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Luna Dubai

Located in the heart of DIFC with sweeping Burj Khalifa views, this rooftop lounge draws a crowd who loves great cocktails and bold Asian flavours. Grab a spot on the terrace, sip on a smoked whisky Negroni, and dive into a menu packed with shareable bites – all while the city lights set the scene.

Luna, Four Seasons Hotel 8 Th Floor, Gate 9, DIFC, open daily 5pm-3am. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. @lunaskybar

Skyview Lounge

High above the city on the 27th floor of the Burj Al Arab, Skyview Lounge is Where breathtaking views set the stage for next-level cocktails. With floor-to-ceiling glass walls framing the glittering skyline and the Arabian Gulf, this is a spot made for lingering over expertly crafted cocktails and refined bites—all with Dubai’s most iconic backdrop.

Skyview Lounge, 27th floor, Burj Al Arab, open daily, from 5pm-11pm. @jumeirah

Jato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JATO (@jatodxb)



With breathtaking 360º views that stretch from Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah to the iconic Burj Al Arab, Jato, on the 43rd floor of Media One tower is the ideal spot for after-work drinks or dinner. Meaning “home” in the Quechua language of Peru, Jato features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen, a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe, and versatile private dining areas perfect for intimate gatherings and celebrations. The menu is as impressive as the setting, with bold Peruvian flavours taking centre stage. Signature dishes include the zesty ceviche carretillero and melt-in-the-mouth short rib estofado, while the cocktail menu is every bit as inventive. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule – perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Daily 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 4820. @jatodxb

Images: Instagram/Official websites