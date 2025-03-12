Let’s go girls…

There are lots of things to do in Dubai in Dubai this weekend, but if you’re looking for girlie things for International Women’s Day, send this article into the group chat, gather the girls and have some fun…

Saturday, March 8

Go night swimming

Text the group chat and head to AURA Skypool for a ladies-only night swim for International Women’s Day. It starts at 8pm and finishes at 11 and you’ll be taken care of by the female only team while moving to the beats of the resident female DJ. The night swim starts at Dhs200 per person and to elevate the whole experience, free-flowing bubbly is available for an additional Dhs250 per person. If you are wishing for a more relaxing evening, the AURA female resident massage therapists are on hand and foot to take care of you too. Book here.

AURA Skypool, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday March 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs200 per person, @auraskypool.dubai

Banyan Tree X Lululemon

Set against the calming backdrop of Banyan Tree Dubai, this International Women’s Day event – hosted in collaboration with Lululemon and Samadhi Yoga – is all about celebrating feminine energy through movement, mindfulness, and connection. The morning begins with a 75-minute yoga and meditation session at the Tranquillity Deck, followed by a nourishing breakfast at Tocha Terrace. For those looking to make a full day of it, there’s an upgraded package that includes beach and pool access along with a 20% discount on spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, Saturday, March 8, registration at 8.15am at the Tranquillity Deck, yoga and meditation at 8.30am at the Tranquillity Deck, breakfast at 9.45am at Tocha Terrace, priced at Dhs250 per person including 75-minute yoga and meditation session, Dhs390 per person including 75-minute yoga and meditation session, breakfast, complimentary pool and beach access, and 20% discount on spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. Tel: (0)50 466 5354. @banyantreedxb. RSVP at samadhi-wellness.com

Get a free coffee

Costa Coffee are celebrating the women and will be offering all female Costa Club app users a free coffee this International Women’s Day. Make sure you’re registered on the app and head to your nearest Costa for your free iced vanilla latte, or whatever takes your fancy…

All Costa stores in UAE, March 8, @costacoffeeuae

Head to St Regis Spa

The St. Regis Spa also offers a treatment for the ladies in honour of International Women’s Day. Throughout March, ladies are invited to embark on a two-hour ‘Radiance & Relaxation’ package. The experience begins with a 45-minute target massage with hot stones, focusing on releasing tension and promoting a sense of deep relaxation. This is followed by a 60-minute 24K gold age-defying facial, and a 15-minute cryo eye contour treatment provides a refreshing boost that revitalizes tired eyes.

The St Regis Spa throughout March, Dhs1100 per person +971 4 512 5566, Stregis.SPA@stregis.com, stregisspadubai.com @stregisdowntowndubai

Zumba then breakfast

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a special event of Zumba session and a breakfast. Start off with an invigorating Zumba session at Raise Fitness followed by a nourishing breakfast at Joe’s Backyard Gastropub, bringing together women in a fun and supportive atmosphere.

Rasie Fitness and Wellness, Jumeirah Islands, Saturday, March 8, 9am to 11am, Dhs195 per person, contact 04 583 3124 or email info@raisefitnwell.com @raisedubai

Yoga, Meditation and Breakfast

Samadhi Wellness have a gorgeous package this IWD 2025 for the girls who need some recentering and down time. It’s Dhs250 per person for a 75-minute yoga and meditation session and Dhs390 for the same with breakfast at Tocha Terrace, complimentary pool and beach access, and 20% discount on spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Samadhi Wellness, Saturday, March 8, 8:15am, starting at Dhs250, visit the website , call or WhatsApp +971 50 466 5354, or email info@samadhi-wellness.co m @samadhimywellness

Have a smash-ing time

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Smash Room is offering 25 per cent 2 off on all their original packages (except promotional) on March 8. This offer is exclusively for women and provides an ideal way for them to de-stress in a fun and safe environment while uniquely celebrating the special day. This offer is available across all Smash Room locations, including Al Quoz, and Sport Society Mirdif.

The Smash Room Dubai, various locations across Dubai, Tel: 04 339 7810 or email hello@thesmashroom.com @thesmashroom.ae

Sunday, March 9

Do a yoga and pool day

Celebrate Women’s Day weekend with a rejuvenating morning of mindful movement at Tapasake. This special yoga session is designed to empower and energise women. Connect with your body and breath in the serene atmosphere 100 metres above the city. After the session, indulge in a selection of refreshments from the newly launched Joi by Paola with access to the infinity pool until 11:30am

Tapasake, One Za’abeel, 9am to 10am, pool access until 11.30am, Dhs 250, @onezaabeel

Do a girlie spin class collaboration

Dubai’s ultimate boutique fitness experience is partnering up with fellow female founded luxury gourmet sweet and gifting boutique Kâdo for a ladies only post iftar Ramadan Rides International Women’s Day designed experience.

Held on Sunday, March 9 in Dubai at Motion’s studio spaces, KÂDO and MOTION invite guests to enjoy a 45 minute signature spin class session practiced in a dark candlelit room with a female powerhouse soundtrack in celebration of it being the weekend of International Women’s Day.

MOTION Indoor Cycling Studio, Anantara Downtown, Sunday March 9, 9pm, Dhs50 for first timer, Dhs120 per person, @motion_cycling

All Weekend

Ladies who lunch at Couqley Downtown

In honour of International Women’s Day, Couqley Downtown is extending its signature Sunday Funday experience throughout the entire weekend for “Les Dames du Weekend!” It’s the perfect excuse to gather your girls, sip on free-flowing grapes (or hops!), and enjoy a two-course set menu, starting from Dhs218, all while taking in the vibrant atmosphere of Couqley’s outdoor terrace.

Couqley, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, all weekend, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs218. Tel 04 514 9339. www.couqley.ae @couqleyuae

Do some self care

This International Women’s Day, Hyde Dubai invites women to indulge in a well-deserved escape at Cinq Mondes Spa so if you’re looking for things to do in Dubai to celebrate women’s day, here you go. Ladies can step into a haven of tranquility and relaxation, and ‘Cinq’ into serenity with a soothing massage and revitalising facial. Enjoy 30 per cent off massages and facials, and free pool day access soaking up the sun and enjoying the iconic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa whilst sipping on refreshing pool-side beverages.

Cinq Mondes Spa, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesday 5 to Tuesday 11, from 12 pm to 9 pm, starting from Dhs560 per massage. Tel: +971 4 871 1111, spa@hydedubai.com, @hydedubai

Get Linked

At Linked, enjoy 20 per cent off all permanent jewellery to honour the strength, beauty, and brilliance of women everywhere. Treat yourself or a special woman in your life to a forever piece…

Linked, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 @linked_bypermanentjewelry