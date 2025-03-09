“What are things to do in Dubai this weekend?” I hear you ask…

We’ve rounded up an array of lovely things to do this weekend whether it’s grabbing a free coffee, going night swimming with the girlies or giving back this Ramadan. Enjoy the weekend…

Friday, March 7

Try the new Dubai chocolate Say hello to Sna’ap, a new sweet treat-toting brand that is bringing bars and bites of the stuffed chocolate to the city. Created by pastry chef Chef Noel Catis, Sna’ap is available to purchase at a pop-up at Marsa Boulevard, Dubai’s newest seasonal waterfront destination at Dubai Festival City. Do we think this one will go viral too?

The Armani/Caffe in Dubai Mall is running an exclusive pop-up menu for the months of March and April in collaboration with Chef Giovanni Papi of Armani/Ristorante. The menu is a sophisticated blend of traditional and contemporary Italian flavours, showcasing carefully selected ingredients and exceptional techniques. It’s available at Dhs300 per person which includes non-alcoholic champagne.

Armani/Caffe, Dubai Mall, Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Saturday to Sunday 10am to 1am, Dhs300, @armanicaffe.dubai

Break your fast

The Four Seasons Resort Dubai in Jumeirah has a gorgeous iftar in the special open-air Majlis. There’s a live oud player, beautiful decor and delicious food in a setting that creates the most beautiful atmosphere for breaking your fast with the ones closest to you.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, sunset to 9pm, Dhs410 per person including beverages, @fsdubai

Saturday, March 8

Go swimming with the girls View this post on Instagram A post shared by AURA SKYPOOL (@auraskypool.dubai) Text the group chat and head to AURA Skypool for a ladies-only night swim for International Women’s Day. It starts at 8pm and finishes at 11 and you’ll be taken care of by the female only team while moving to the beats of the resident female DJ. The night swim starts at Dhs200 per person and to elevate the whole experience, free-flowing bubbly is available for an additional Dhs250 per person. If you are wishing for a more relaxing evening, the AURA female resident massage therapists are on hand and foot to take care of you too. Book here.

AURA Skypool, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs200 per person, @auraskypool.dubai

Join the lock in

Our famous What’s On Lock In is back and we’re heading for a night away in the stunning Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah. For the price of a brunch, you can get a full all-inclusive night away with lots of activities and so much fun with the What’s On team… find out more and book here.

Get a free coffee

Costa Coffee are celebrating the women and will be offering all female Costa Club app users a free coffee this International Women’s Day. Make sure you’re registered on the app and head to your nearest Costa for your free iced vanilla latte, or whatever takes your fancy…

All Costa stores in UAE, March 8, @costacoffeeuae

Sunday, March 9

Do a yoga and pool day

Celebrate Women’s Day weekend with a rejuvenating morning of mindful movement at Tapasake. This special yoga session is designed to empower and energise women. Connect with your body and breath in the serene atmosphere 100 metres above the city. After the session, indulge in a selection of refreshments from the newly launched Joi by Paola with access to the infinity pool until 11:30am

Tapasake, One Za’abeel, 9am to 10am, pool access until 11.30am, Dhs 250, @onezaabeel

Treat yourself to a spa deal

For those seeking a moment of serenity during the holy month, Serenity – The Art of Well Being offers exclusive Ramadan wellness experiences. Indulge in the Serenity offer, where guests can enjoy a 2-for-1 treatment on all spa treatments, available Monday to Friday for 60 minutes or longer. Additionally, elevate your spa experience with the Senses of Dubai package, available for Dhs1,000, which includes a luxurious treatment along with a premium retail product to take home. See more Ramadan spa offers here.

The Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri for the duration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, Serenity –Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri forduration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, +971 4 4573545 or email serenity.thepalm@fairmont.com @serenityspa.ae

Give back

This Ramadan, Puck is turning the joy of food into a meaningful act of giving with its Recipe for Change initiative. From March 1 to 31, enjoy six traditional home-cooked Lebanese dishes created by talented mothers from Lebanon, available at top Lebanese restaurants across the UAE and KSA. With 50% of the proceeds from each dish sold in the UAE going towards supporting families in Lebanon, every meal ordered is an opportunity to make a real difference.

Puck Arabia. puckarabia.com