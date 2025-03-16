Guaranteed craic…

There are lots of Irish bars in Dubai, and this weekend they’ll be full of people celebrating the fun holiday that is St Patricks Day… Head here and you’ll be guaranteed to have a lot of craic…

Fibber Magees Sheikh Zayed Road

A bar that unless you know where it is, you’ll have trouble finding it. However when you do, it’s the best find in Dubai for a pint of Guinness. They are just off Sheikh Zayed Road, near Voco Dubai and once you step in, it’s like you’re transported to rural Ireland.

Fibber Magees, Sheikh Zayed Road, open daily 8am to 3am. Tel +971 4 33 22 400 @fibbermageesdxb

Fibber Magees Barsha Heights

The second version of the SZR branch of Fibbers, Fibber Magees Barsha Heights opened last year, located in Social Hotel. It has the same great pints, delicious food and good craic but in a bigger space.

Fibber Magees, Social Hotel, Barsha Heights, open Sunday to Thursday 9am to 2am, Friday and Saturday 9am to 3am, Tel +971 4 33 22 400 @fibbermageesdxb

McGettigan’s JLT

One of the most popular McGettigan’s, the JLT terrace is a Dubai institution for after-work drinkers and weekend party people. It’s located in basement of the Bonnington hotel, but it’s one of JLT’s busiest spots regardless. and it has a solid menu of tasty Irish pub grub.

Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 10am to 3am, Tel: (0)4 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

McGettigan’s at Iris

There’s a new McGettigan’s opening in Dubai and the Irish community will be delighted. Let’s be real, so will every other community. McGettigan’s and Addmind have teamed up to create McGettigan’s at Iris which will be located in Meydan Racecourse. It’s just opened it’s doors in time for Paddy’s weekend so get down there and drink some of the black stuff…

McGettigan’s at Iris, Iris Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, @mcgettigansatiris

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

The most laid back of several McGettigan’s venues across Dubai, offering Irish vibes and delicious food. There are s tunning views of the iconic Burj Al Arab along serene turquoise waterways.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 10am to 3am, Sun 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. @mcgettigansmadinat

McGettigan’s JBR

Located in the Hilton JBR, this particular McGettigan’s is a hotspot for tourist as they walk along JBR and happen to wander in for some food or a nice pint.

Ground Floor, Hilton JBR, open Monday to Friday, 12.30pm to 2am, Saturday and Sunday: 10.30am to 2am. Tel +971 4 318 2319 @mcgettigansjbr

McGettigan’s Ibn Battuta Gate

There’s another McGettigan’s in Ibn Batutta Gate and it’s known for their delicious roasts on a Sunday. It opened at the end of last year and comes with all of the frills that the rest of the brand are known for too, warm hospitality and good craic.

McGettigan’s Ibn Batutta Gate, Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 2am, Friday: 12pm to 3am, Saturday: 10am to 3am, Sunday: 10am to 2am. Tel: +971 56 688 3489 @mcgettigansibg

McGettigan’s Dubai Production City

With both indoor and outdoor options, McGettigan’s Dubai Production City is a lovely option for all time of year in Dubai. They often have lots of events on like quizzes and live music so it’s a lovely spot for everyone.

Four Points by Sheraton Production City, +971 4 246 4540 @mcgettigansdpc

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park

The branch of McGettigan’s at Dubai Science Park is one of the most underrated ones but it has all the craic that you need for a good night out, a good roast or you can join the quizzes or ‘drunches’ that’s on a Saturday night.

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: +971 52 429 4945 @mcgettigansdsp

McGettigan’s Dubai World Trade Centre

A hotspot for those working in Downtown Dubai, McGettigan’s DWTC is a great one to watch sports and have a few chilled ones after work.

McGettigan’s DWTC, Ground Floor, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Center, Tel:+971564082192 @mcgettigansdwtc

McGettigan’s Factory the Palm

McGettigans Factory the Palm is located inside the Hilton on the Palm and has a gorgeous view of West Beach and Dubai Harbour. There’s sports, live music, good food and craic so what more do you need?

Monday to Thursday 4pm to 2am,Friday to Sunday 12pm to 2am. Tel: +971 4 230 0062 @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Irish Village

If you’re fed up of glitzy hotel bars, the laid-back beer garden at the Irish Village is the place to be. You look out onto a miniature lake, grassy lawns, and the kitschy “village” itself – which includes a gift shop selling Tayto crisps and Irish chocolate. The food is unpretentious, tasty pub fare in big portions.

Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 239 5000. theirishvillage.com

McCafferty’s JVC

McCafferty’s JVC is possibly the bar that the Irish flock to the most in Dubai, it shows all the Irish sports and has indoor and outdoor areas so even in the summer it’s perfect for gathering with friends. You’ll often see some Irish dancers in there too…

McCafferty’s JVC, Circle Mall Rooftop, JVC, open 10am daily, @mccaffertysjvc

McCafferty’s Al Furjan

A similar vibe to the OG in JVC, McCafferty’s Al Furjan is a little bit of a quieter option for those who want to visit one of the Irish bars in Dubai but still want to experience the authentic Irish experience. It’s dog friendly too so bring your pup along…

McCafferty’s Al Furjan, open 10am daily, @mccaffertysalfurjan

McCafferty’s Wafi

McCafferty’s Wafi is the most family friendly option out of the Irish bars in Dubai for those who want to bring their little ones with them during the day. There are lots of activities organised to keep them busy while you enjoy your lunch. Plus there’s a pool so you can enjoy that too if you fancy…

McCafferty’s Wafi, Wafi Mall, Wafi City. Tel: +971 4 564 4781 @mccaffertyswafi

The Dubliner’s

One of the lesser known Irish bars in Dubai however still not to be overlooked is The Dubliner’s. There’s a good carvery here, plus a brunch. They even do jam nights where they invite lots bands to come and perform, guaranteed craic…

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, @dublinersdubai

Images: Instagram/Provided/McCaffertys