And it’s open just in time for St Patricks Day…

3 of 12

There are some amazing Irish bars in Dubai, we know it’s a place to go for the craic and warm hospitality. There’s a new McGettigan’s opening in Dubai and the Irish community will be delighted. Let’s be real, so will every other community. McGettigan’s and Addmind have teamed up to create McGettigan’s at Iris which will be located in Meydan Racecourse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s at Iris (@mcgettigansatiris)

McGettigan’s at Iris is a brand-new outdoor destination that brings the Irish charm to the heart of Meydan with all of the qualities that Dubai Irish bars are known for including good food, friendly service and laid-back vibes. The venue is opening just in time for St Patrick’s Day and will be welcoming guests for their soft opening on Friday March 14. For the soft opening, and all weekend, from Friday 14 to Sunday 16, McGettigan’s at Iris will offer 50 per cent off the total bill. So if you’re looking for t hings to do this weekend, this might be a good shout…

On the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Monday March 17, diners can expect a selection of drinks priced at Dhs17, themed cocktails, live entertainment and more.

Sláinte…