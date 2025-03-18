And relaaax…

If you’ve done the iftars, you’ve seen the cannons and now you’re looking to head on a little break for Eid Al Fitr, but don’t want to hop on a plane or drive too far, we’ve rounded up some of the best Eid staycations in the UAE.

Eid Staycations in Dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai

Experience unparalleled serenity at this stunning oceanfront retreat at Banyan Tree Dubai with g 20 per cent off best available rates, daily breakfast, 20 per cent off food and beverages and spa treatments. Available on stays from March 31 to April 12

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, from March 31 to April 12, @ banyantreedxb

Conrad Dubai

Starting from just Dhs900 per night, guests can enjoy a stay in a deluxe room for two, complete with panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf. The offer includes a breakfast for two and a complimentary upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability). You’ll get a 20 per cent discount on massage treatments at Conrad Spa and a 20 per cent discount on total bill at select restaurants and bars.

Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, March 30 to April 6, starting from Dhs900 per room per night, Tel: +971 4 444 744 conrad.dubai_reservations@conradhotels.com @conraddubai

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab Stay in one of the most iconic landmarks in Dubai this Eid and enjoy Michelin-starred dining, exclusive beach clubs, and breathtaking views. Get up to 20 per cent off stays for the ultimate staycation.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah. Tel: +971 4 301 7777 @jumeirahburjalarab

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Why leave the city when the ultimate Eid staycation awaits you right here in Dubai? Book a week or a long weekend at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and soak up the sun on the 150-metre private beach, plunge into the Instagram-famous social pool and let the good times roll. If you stay for 3 nights, you’ll get the fourth free, or pay for six nights and stay for eight. Stay at FIVE Hotels and Resorts and enjoy exclusive perks such as complimentary access to all Bohemia Presents events and 10 per cent off on VIP tables, starting from Dhs2,000

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tel: +971 4 455 9988 fpjd.reservations@fivehotelsandresorts.com @fivepalmjumeirah

JA Ocean View Hotel

More amazing deals for the Eid break are coming from Jumeirah Ocean View Hotel. Stay from Dhs999 per night in a sea view room with breakfast for two. Kids stay and eat free and you’ll get 20 per cent off second room booked, there are some amazing dining discounts too.

Jumeirah Ocean View Hotel, JBR, from Dhs999 per night per room, @jaoceanviewhotel

JA Resorts & Hotels in Jebel Ali Beach

There are some amazing discount on the three beachfront properties on Jebel Ali Beach: JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court & JA Lake View Hotel. Grab 20 per cent savings on rooms, dining, spa, and experiences and kids under 12 stay and dine free if you’re bringing the family.

JA Resorts & Hotels in Jebel Ali Beach, Jebel Ali, @jatheresort

JW Marriott Marquis

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, the stunning five-star property in the heart of Business Bay, warmly welcomes families this Eid Al Fitr to a blissful getaway in the heart of the city with its ‘Kids Go Free’ offer. It’s essentially where kids under 12 are free. This is valid until August 2025 and inclusive of complimentary breakfast for all guests and lunch or dinner for kids.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, +971 4 414 2000 @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Lapita

Get ready for the ultimate getaway this Eid Al Fitr at Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts. Taking place from Monday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 2, the Eid Al Fitr Lu’Wow Weekender promises an unforgettable staycation for families at Dubai’s only five-star Polynesian-themed destination. Room packages start from Dhs1,199 per night. Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, from Dhs1,199 per night, @lapitahoteldubai

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa is a stunning beachfront option in the heart of Dubai. For Eid you can celebrate there for room rates from Dhs 1,800 per night for two people including breakfast, 30% off spa treatments, and access to the newly renovated beach club’s pool parties. Use code STAYCATION for discounts.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Dubai Pearl, reservations.dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com, @nikkibeachhoteldubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai have a stunning offer for Eid. Stay for minimum two nights and enjoy accommodation in a luxuriously appointed room or suite designed exclusively by Versace, get daily breakfast buffet at Giardino for two adults and 1 child, special welcome amenities, 20 per cent off on food and beverage (except on Q’s Bar and Lounge, brunch packages, and shisha), 20 per cent off at The SPA, 20 per cent off at The FLOWER SHOP, plus an elegant afternoon tea experience for two at Mosaico Lounge. You can even get a return flight ticket: Your key to exploring the world, presented upon departure after completing your stay.

Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, starting from Dhs1,435 per night, @palazzoversacedubai

Raffles Dubai

If you’re searching for Eid staycations but fancy a deal on a suite , Raffles Dubai is your go to. Step into a world of unparalleled elegance with a complimentary fourth night in the presidential or royal suite when you book three. Guests booking this offer also enjoy exclusive access to the Raffles Club Lounge.

If you choose to stay in one of Raffles Dubai’s distinguished suites, including the diplomatic suites and landmark suites, enjoy 25 per cent savings on the best available suite rates, along with Dhs400 in daily dining credit. Both offers present an array of inclusive experiences, including 20 per cent off Raffles Spa, Raffles butler service and late check out.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi. Tel: 04 324 8888, email: BookUs.Dubai@Raffles.com @rafflesdubai

Eid Staycations in Abu Dhabi

Aldhafra Resort

To mark its grand opening, Aldhafra Resort is inviting guests to experience its luxury hospitality with an exclusive offer for Eid staycations. Guests booking a stay with breakfast will receive a complimentary lunch or dinner at the resort’s exquisite restaurants, along with two complimentary activities of their choice—whether it’s a captivating camel trek through the golden dunes or a serene sunset experience in the heart of the desert. This special limited-time offer is available for stays from 10th March to 30th September 2025, making it the perfect destination for an Eid getaway or a summer retreat.

Al Gharbiya, Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi, reservations@aldhafraresort.com or call +971 2 65 62 512.

St Regis Abu Dhabi

The gorgeous St Regis Abu Dhabi is giving you the chance to get more for your money with their Eid deal. Book a two or more night stay from March 28 to April 6, and select two out of three complimentary benefits, including dining and spa credit, engaging children’s activities, and the convenience of a late checkout for an extended celebration.

St Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, March 28 to April 6, +971 2-6944444 @stregisabudhabi

Erth Hotel Abu Dhabi

Eid staycations are done well at Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi. It’s a cultural escape with a rich legacy, offering exclusive villa, suite, and room packages for Eid and even a special Eid lunch at Al Rimal which is Dhs220 per person. Use code EID25 for discounts.

Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi, starting from Dhs1,100 per night half board, valid from 31 March to 3 April. Tel: 02 4975308 @erth.uae

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

This Eid, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr invites you to embark on the Grand Adventure Getaway, where luxury meets limitless excitement For a starting price of Dhs1,620, you’ll get a lot of adventure. What’s included: a o ne-night stay for two adults and two kids up to 12 years old, complimentary breakfast, and a one-day park ticket to Yas Island Theme Parks which includes Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the magical realm of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and the wonders of SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi for two adults and two kids.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, March 28 to April 6, from Dhs1,620, @fairmontbabalbahr

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island have a UAE resident staycation offer for Eid Al Fitr Enjoy up to 40% off on the Jumeirah flexible rate, get breakfast and either lunch or dinner, get 20 per cent off on other dining experiences, and complimentary access to the chic pool and beach destination, SAL, is included with bookings for the one bedroom panoramic suite, two bedroom Saadiyat suite, and two bedroom villa. Plus if you want to find your zen, there are complimentary daily yoga sessions so you’ll really get to switch off. See more info here.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: +971 2 811 4555 jsireservations@jumeirah.com @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Celebrate this special occasion with your loved ones, where elegance meets comfort. These Eid staycations promises an unforgettable getaway for the whole family. From March 7 to April 1, book two nights or more and enjoy a 25 per cent discount off the best available rate on superior rooms, along with a complimentary upgrade to a luxury sea view room. Book a luxury club room and enjoy a 25 per cent discount off the best available rate, along with a complimentary upgrade to a prestige suite. Use code EID2025. See more info here.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi, until April 1. Tel: +971 (0)2 813 7777 @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Try an Eid Staycation in Northern Emirates

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

If you want a pure retreat away from the city for Eid staycations, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, featuring private pool villas, a floating breakfast experience, and a lavish Eid dinner buffet. Sounds good to us.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, rates start from Dhs5,000 per night with breakfast included, reservation.almarjan@movenpick.com.