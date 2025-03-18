Mother’s Day in Dubai, beyond the bouquet…
Mother’s Day in Dubai isn’t just another date on the calendar – it’s a chance to spoil the woman who’s always been there for you. This year, think outside the box and give her a Mother’s Day in Dubai that she’ll truly appreciate. Whether you’re taking her to a special dinner spot, a fun brunch, or a relaxing spa day, there’s no better time to make her feel like a queen (in the best way). The best part? Mother’s Day in Dubai has something for every kind of mum.
Enjoy a special Afternoon Tea at Ginori Terrace
St Regis Downtown Dubai is presenting a special afternoon tea for ladies this March in collaboration with iconic porcelain brand Ginori 1735. On the tiers, there’s duck tatlet, smoke chicken on quinoa rolls, and beef and truffle buns. For the sweet tooth, there’s classic raspberry cheesecake, finger lychee cake, rhubarb mini tart, and more. Additionally, there is a sharing giant cookie flavoured with strawberry to share.
St Regis Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, throughout March, Dhs210 coffee, tea and non-alcoholic bubbles, Dhs295 with bubbles, Tel: (0)4 512 5555. @stregisdowntowndubai
Spoil your mum with a spa day
For those seeking a moment of serenity during the holy month, Serenity, The Art of Well Being offers exclusive Ramadan wellness experiences. Indulge in the Serenity offer, where guests can enjoy a 2-for-1 treatment on all spa treatments, available Monday to Friday for 60 minutes or longer. Additionally, elevate your spa experience with the Senses of Dubai package, available for Dhs1,000, which includes a luxurious treatment along with a premium retail product to take home. See more Ramadan spa offers here.
Serenity, The Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri for the duration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, (0)4 4573545 or email serenity.thepalm@fairmont.com @serenityspa.ae
Mother’s Day at Couqley
Treat your mum to a warm and welcoming experience at Couqley Downtown this Mother’s Day. With the “Merci, Maman” offer, every mother dining at the restaurant on 21st March will receive a complimentary dessert, just a sweet gesture to show how much she means to you. Located in the heart of the Pullman Hotel Downtown, Couqley’s inviting atmosphere and vibrant setting provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxed yet memorable celebration. Gather the family, share a delicious meal, and make this Mother’s Day one to remember with great food, thoughtful touches, and a whole lot of love.
Couqley, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae couqley.ae
Lounge and dine by the pool at La Baia
Newly opened La Baia is a chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s a sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. If you’re looking for a day of tan-topping, there’s a long, narrow stretch of sand where colourful striped loungers sit pretty, or there’s a shimmering swimming pool to dip in and out of. For dining, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, although the alfresco terrace is the place to be in the winter months.
La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, daily from 12pm, single beds (pool and beach) priced at Dhs250 per person (fully redeemable), double beds (pool and beach) priced at Dhs500 (fully redeemable), VIP Cabanas priced at Dhs500 for 2 guests (fully redeemable). Tel: (0)4 570 2482. @labaia.dubai
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Kaspia
Treat mum to something special this Mother’s Day at Kaspia, DIFC. With its chic Parisian-inspired vibe and an exclusive menu, this is the perfect spot to show mum just how much she’s appreciated. Kaspia’s signature menu offers a selection of indulgent, sharing-style starters, from the famous Homemade Piroshki to the irresistible Olivier Salad. For the main event, dive into rich Grilled Australian Wagyu Ribeye or the luxurious Tortiglioni with Caviar Kaspia. But the true standout? The limited-edition Pink Pavlova for Dhs65, a sweet tribute to mum’s elegance, paired with the refreshing Reverence mocktail for Dhs50, a drink as beautiful as it is delicious. Set in the heart of DIFC, this exclusive Mother’s Day celebration combines fine dining with the perfect amount of glamour, the kind of place where cherished moments and exceptional food go hand in hand.
Kaspia, DIFC, Gate Village Building 2, Friday, March 21. @kaspia.dxb
Smash and Spa zen package at The Smash Room
This Mother’s Day, let off some steam with The Smash Room’s Smash and Spa Zen Package. From March 21 to 23, enjoy 25% off any original smash package (excluding promotions) and unwind further with a 30% discount on full-body treatments at Soul Senses Spa & Wellness, available across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Perfect for mums looking to escape the daily routine, this exclusive package lets you smash your stress and then relax with luxurious spa treatments. Just book your smash session and use the discount code at Soul Senses for a rejuvenating experience. Valid for 3 months.
Smash and Spa Zen Package, The Smash Room (Al Quoz, Mirdif, Abu Dhabi), March 21 – 23, 25% off smash packages + 30% off full-body treatments at Soul Senses Spa & Wellness. @thesmashroom.ae
Mama Wellness weekend at Mama Shelter
Join Mama Shelter for a rejuvenating Mama Wellness Weekend on March 22 and 23, from 10am to 7pm. This two-day event brings together wellness, relaxation, and family fun, featuring exclusive experiences from Mama Shelter’s own Mama Skin and Mama Shop, along with top wellness brands. Explore handpicked partners like Retold for sustainable fashion, WHITE Clinic for that perfect glow, and Hakuna Matcha Cha for a natural energy boost. Plus, relax by the pool with a Dhs200 food and beverage credit at Skypool, featuring healthy options like smoothies and popcorn. The weekend also includes a special movie screening at Cinemama on March 22.
Mama Wellness Weekend, Mama Shelter, March 22 & 23, 10am to 7pm. @mamashelterdubai
Beach yoga and breakfast at Verde Beach
Seven Wellness Club has teamed up with Verde Beach this March, offering new yoga and Pilates classes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Your yoga session here will blend expert-led yoga and Pilates with the serenity of the beachfront environment. Verde has also created a curated breakfast menu exclusively for the SEVEN Wellness community, so you can indulge in a thoughtfully designed post-class breakfast. Members can book through the SEVEN Wellness app, and non-members can download the app to receive a welcome credit that can be used towards the class.
Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, running Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays throughout March, members can book their classes through the SEVEN Wellness app, non-members can download the app and will receive a welcome credit that can be used for a class, allowing them to book directly via the app. @sevenwellnessuae
Book a dreamy Mother’s Day staycation at Banyan Tree
This Mother’s Day, spoil your mum with a dreamy staycation at Banyan Tree. A Mother’s Day special offer with the best rate is available until March 23, including a daily breakfast at Alizee, dinner at Demon Duck, Alizee or Tocha, special in-room amenities, 20% off dining and spa, early check-in & late check-out.
Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Tel: (0)4 556 6666. @banyantreedxb. Spa-dubai@banyantree.com
Celebrate Mother’s Day by the sea
For a laid-back Mother’s Day vibe, Maison de la Plage is the perfect beach escape. Mums can enjoy a fully redeemable sun-bed, making it a perfect day of seaside relaxation. For those looking to celebrate over an indulgent meal, Maison de la Plage has crafted a special Mother’s Day set menu featuring Mediterranean flavours.
Maison de la Plage, West Palm Beach. @maisondelaplage_
Free coffee and pastry for mums at La Vue Cafe
On March 21, La Vue Cafe & Boulangerie in Sobha Hartland is celebrating UAE Mother’s Day with a simple but thoughtful treat, free coffee and a pastry for all mums dining in. Whether you’re stopping by for a quiet moment or catching up with family, it’s a sweet way to mark the occasion. The offer runs all day for dine-in guests, with each mum receiving one coffee and one baked treat on the house. La Vue is open daily from 7am to 11pm, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
La Vue Cafe and Boulangerie, Sobha Hartland. Tel: (0)4 5919 166. @lavuedubai
A special Mother’s Day at Raffles The Palm
Treat her to a refined Afternoon Tea in a grand setting, complete with delicate pastries, savoury bites, and a complimentary glass of bubbles. For an extra indulgence, opt for a spa package, choices range from a 30-minute massage, facial, reflexology, or body scrub to a full 60-minute hammam or massage experience.
If a leisurely lunch by the beach sounds more like her style, the resort’s beachfront restaurant is serving a special set menu featuring antipasti, pasta, and two hours of free-flowing wines, cocktails, and soft drinks.
Raffles The Palm Dubai, West Cresent Palm, Jumeirah, Mother’s Day offer available from March 21 to 30, advance booking is required. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai
A taste of Italy for Mother’s Day at TOTO
For a Mother’s Day meal with heart, TOTO Vini e Cucina is serving authentic Italian flavours in a warm and elegant setting. On March 21, mothers dining at TOTO will be treated to a complimentary tiramisu, a rich, espresso-soaked indulgence perfect for sharing. Whether it’s the signature Ravioli TOTO in fresh tomato sauce or the perfectly grilled Filetto TOTO, every dish is crafted for a memorable gathering. Pair it with a glass of wine or a handcrafted cocktail, and you’ve got the perfect way to celebrate.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai – Dubai. Tel: (0)4 215 2121. For reservations, contact reservationsdubai@totorestaurant.ae. @totorestaurant.ae
A Mother’s Day escape at Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm
For a Mother’s Day gift that’s all about unwinding, Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm is offering a three-and-a-half-hour experience designed for total relaxation. The package includes an Imperial Relaxing Massage to ease tension, a tailored facial for a fresh, radiant glow, and Bastien’s Pedicure for a polished finish. It’s a full reset, from head to toe.
One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm. Tel: (0)4 440 1040. Available on March 21, priced at Dhs2,095. For bookings, contact spa@oneandonlythepalm.com.
For the mum who loves a seaside lunch
If your mum enjoys long, leisurely meals by the sea, Almayass By The Sea is a perfect pick. This Lebanese-Armenian spot serves mezze-style sharing plates, with a stunning coastal backdrop.
Almayass By The Sea, J1, Friday, March 21, 12pm – 1am. @almayass_dubai
A Mother’s Day roast with a view City Social, Grosvenor House
Celebrate with a long, leisurely lunch at City Social, where Chef Jason Atherton’s special menu brings together Brittany oysters, smoked salmon blinis, signature roasts with all the sides, and a selection of desserts, served against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline.
City Social, Grosvenor House, priced at Dhs295 per Dhs150 for kids 6-12, Complimentary for kids under 5. Tel: (0)4 402 2222 or visit citysocialdubai.com
A Mother’s Love: Afternoon tea at Raffles Salon
Treat mum to an afternoon of elegance at Raffles Salon, where the ‘A Mother’s Love’ themed tea takes you through a carefully crafted selection of bites and tea blends. From savoury delights to indulgent scones and decadent desserts, each offering symbolises a mother’s nurturing and timeless devotion. A tea sommelier will guide you through a range of specialty teas, including ‘Graceful Jasmine’ and ‘Gentle Chamomile,’ enhancing the experience with every sip. Plus, mums dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Raffles Salon, Raffles Hotel Dubai, Sunday, March 30, Mums dine for free with a paying adult. Tel: (0)4 314 9888. @rafflesdubai
For the mum who loves Chinese food
If your mum appreciates good Chinese food, MOLI by SHI is the place to take her. As a sweet touch, every mother dining in gets a complimentary dessert.
MOLI by SHI, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai, Friday, March 21, from 12pm – 2pm, complimentary dessert for all mothers dining at MOLI. @molidubai
Images: Supplied
